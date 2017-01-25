Cult classic director Kevin Smith comes to ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’

Why it matters to you Kevin Smith's love of horror movies makes him a perfect fit for the "Zombies" universe, and the new Call of Duty DLC.

Have you ever played Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and wondered why Mallrats and Clerks director Kevin Smith wasn’t there with you, blasting away waves of zombies in his iconic hockey sweater? Apparently Infinite Ward was wondering that, as well, as the game’s latest “Zombies” DLC, Sabotage, brings “Silent Bob” into the fight.

“Rave in the Redwoods,” the campaign portion of Sabotage, is a “1990s horror classic” directed by “Zombies” character and cinema icon Willard Wyler. The setting is classic slasher flick — a cabin, peacefully lit by a fire, sits in the middle of the woods, but zombies quickly move to threaten the quiet evening.

Sally, Poindexter, AJ, and Andre return from the previous Infinite Warfare “Zombies” campaign, but star in different roles to fit the new “film’s” storyline. But this time, they’re joined by Kevin Smith, who is playing himself, hockey sweater and all, who shows up with a grenade launcher-mounted assault rifle to slaughter the living dead.

The horror film imagery on display is pretty gruesome, even for a Call of Duty game. A body spins on a large wheel as the player throws a knife into its chest. We later see what the “Rave” part of “Rave in the Redwoods” refers to. A large bonfire burns in the middle of the forest, apparently giving the actors an LSD-like trip that changes the glass to a neon purple and causes the zombies to stop what they’re doing and shake their decaying moneymakers to some terrible electronic dance music.

Sabotage also introduces four new multiplayer maps, each offering a dramatically different experience. “Noir,” is, like it sunds, a “dark, grimy city map” set in Brooklyn, which has become a warzone in the future. “Neon,” meanwhile, is a digitized map used for training new soldiers. “Renaissance” contrasts the game’s futuristic weaponry with an Italian setting loaded with old architecture, and “Dominion” is a new take on Modern Warfare 2‘s “Afghan,” now set on Mars.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Sabotage, will release first for PlayStation 4 on January 31 before coming to Xbox One and PC.