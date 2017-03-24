Tired of OBS? Elgato Stream Deck lets you take control of your streaming experience

Why it matters to you Dealing with streaming software is often a pain, but Elgato promises a unique hardware solution to stream customization with its upcoming Stream Deck.

Video capture hardware manufacturer Elgato has unveiled the Elgato Stream Deck, a live-stream-focused desktop keypad that maps common stream functions to customizable LED buttons.

The Stream Deck is designed to take the guesswork out of streaming, as tools like Open Broadcaster Software often hide key functionality behind layers of menus and customization options. Elgato’s solution eliminates the need for streamers to struggle with software, as the Stream Deck promises full control over stream content via a tactile interface.

Elgato previously produced the Elgato Systems Game Capture HD, a device that allows gamers to capture and stream live gameplay footage from modern consoles. The company later introduced the Elgato HD60, which bumps video quality up to 1080p at 60 frames per second, making it the capture card of choice for many streamers.

Though applications like Open Broadcaster Software and Elgato’s own Game Capture HD are designed to assist with live-streaming gameplay footage, their complex interfaces often leave novice streamers stumped when problems arise. Elgato hopes to address this issue with its Stream Deck, which maps many aspects of the live-stream experience to physical keys in a seamless, easy-to-understand interface.

Promising compatibility with “Elgato Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, Twitter, TipeeeStream and more,” the Elgato Stream Deck allows streamers to instantly access features like scene switching and media playback with the push of a single LED button. These buttons can be further tweaked by assigning custom functions and labels suited to any streamer’s personal style.

“One-touch, tactile operation lets you switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and more, while visual feedback confirms your every command,” Elgato said. “Traditionally this level of control was exclusive to mainstream entertainment broadcasters. Now, it’s at your fingertips.”

Elgato continues: “Customizing Stream deck is effortless. Simply drag and drop actions onto keys, and you’re good to go. Likewise, drag and hold one key over another to create a folder. Better yet, assign your keys custom icons to make them completely your own.”

The Elgato Stream Deck launches on May 15 at a suggested retail price of $150.