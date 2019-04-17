Digital Trends
Gaming

The best Elgato Stream Deck alternatives

Hook up your stream setup at a great price with these Stream Deck alternatives

Gabe Gurwin
By

The Elgato Stream deck gives Twitch and YouTube video game streamers an easy-to-use and intuitive system for sending out alerts, messages, images, and more while you stay focused on playing the latest games. With integration for not just Elgato Game Capture software, but also programs OBS and XSplit, you have plenty of options for how you present your content, as well.

However, the Elgato Stream deck isn’t for everyone, however.  Its high price tag, bulkier size, and lack of usefulness outside of game streaming can turn off some prospective buyers. Luckily, we’ve put together a list of the best Elgato Stream Deck alternatives to help you get the most out of your game content streaming.

1. Elgato Stream Deck Mini

best elgato stream deck alternatives streamdeckmini

Pros: Has the same functions as Stream Deck, Substantially cheaper, Customizable buttons and functions

Cons: Only six buttons available at once

Compatible With: MacOS and Windows. Works with Elgato Game Capture as well as Mixer, YouTube, OBS, XSplit, TipeeeStream, Twitch, and Twitter.

The full-size Elgato Stream Deck can server streamers well if they have a ton of different preset commands to use, but for those who only need to alert their followers of a stream or change a few different settings, the Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great alternative. The Stream Deck Mini features six buttons instead of the original’s 15, and is easier to store if you are streaming on the go.

Just like with the Stream Deck, the Elgato Stream Deck mini also supports folders and custom icons, and at a substantially lower price than its big sibling, it’s seriously worth looking into. You can even bookend your streams with intro and outro clips, and a Key Creator tool lets you make your own icons easily.

2. MAX Falcon-20 RGB Custom Programmable Mini Macropad

best elgato stream deck alternatives maxfalcon20

Pros: Inexpensive, Can swap layers with a push of a key, RGB makes it easy to find keys

Cons: Not as intuitive as Elgato’s own devices

Compatible With: Windows (7, 8, and 10)

The Elgato Stream Deck gives you plenty of visual information on its keys, making it easy to hit them at a glance, but if you mostly stick with just a few set key commands, it can be unnecessary. Even worse is the exorbitant price, especially if what you really need is a mini keyboard.

The MAX Falcon-20 is a small keyboard that contains 20 keys, including a “layer switch” button that allows you to swap between sets of programmed commands on the fly. In total, you can have up to five programming layers, and it includes onboard memory and a dual micro USB port, so you can take it with you on the go with ease. It comes with a programming app that you can use without knowing anything about coding, and its RGB feature will make it easy to know which keys do what.

3. Touch Portal

best elgato stream deck alternatives touchportal

Pros: Supports OBS and XSplit, Full version has unlimited pages.

Cons: Limited usefulness in free version

Compatible With: iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.

You don’t necessarily need to purchase a separate device to have an Elgato Stream Deck alternative. With the Touch Portal applications on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, you can have access to a similar suite of features that you’d get on the Stream Deck, and the full version of the program gives you unlimited pages and all the commands you need to manage your stream from your phone.

If you have friends who also use Touch Portal, you can use the Import and Export features to share your creations with them and easily integrate them into your own work. You can even enable vibration on certain devices, which can help when you’re trying to multi-task and lose track of your phone during a gaming session.

Even better, the Touch Portal program supports OBS and XSplit integration, so you should be able to quickly get your current streaming setup working in-sync with your phone. An icon pack is even included so you can customize the look of your buttons and make them easier to distinguish.

4. UP Deck

best elgato stream deck alternatives updeck copy

Pros: Tons of customization options.

Cons: Free app’s recording capped at 20 minutes, Only works with OBS

Compatible With: iOS and Android alongside OBS

OBS is one of the most popular streaming programs around, and it gives PC users the opportunity to stream without having to fork over extra cash. If you’re using the program and need a Stream Deck but don’t want to spend the money, the iOS and Android app Up Deck just might serve your needs.

Up Deck gives you a blank set of buttons that can be fitted with different actions and icons, letting you control volume, switch scenes, draw on your screen, and record game replays from your phone or tablet. It doesn’t feature all the community interactivity you can find on Elgato’s device, but for the price of free, it’s worth it.

Other features include starting and stopping external processes like playing songs or apps, displaying a countdown timer, queuing multiple animations, changing the opacity of objects, and a drag pad for manipulating objects from your phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best espresso machines of 2019
Up Next

The best video games for kids, sorted by age group, for April 2019
Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla on ESPN Plus
Deals

Here’s how to watch Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Crolla with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the go-to place for streaming Top Rank Boxing, UFC, and more. It’s also the only way you can stream Lomachenko vs. Crolla online this Friday, and if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a 7-day trial to catch the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire hd 10 tablet best buy 2017 featured
Deals

Best Buy drops the lowest price on Amazon’s Fire HD 10-inch tablet, one day only

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad isn't the only sought-after device. Amazon's Fire HD tablets is great for streaming shows, playing music, reading, and playing games. Amazon's 7th-gen Fire HD 10 is down to its lowest price on Best Buy…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
elgato 4k60 pro capture card launch 1
Gaming

These are the best capture cards for recording your favorite gaming moments

With an external capture device or "capture card," anyone with a gaming system can become a YouTube or Twitch star. But which one should you choose? These are the best capture cards.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
YouTube TV
Home Theater

Sling TV vs. YouTube TV: Which live TV streaming service is right for you?

As more people cut the cord, the inevitable question is, which live TV streaming service should you get? We take the long-time fan favorite, Sling TV and match it up against newcomer YouTube TV to see which service comes out on top.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
BioWare Anthem job openings mechanics game improvement items rewards loot
Gaming

Bioware lists multiple job positions aimed at improving Anthem

It's not clear if a massive overhaul is in the cards, but Bioware is seeking out multiple candidates focused on improving Anthem. Item creation, progression, combat, rewards, and loot are the focal points mentioned.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

These are the best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We have the answers you need in our best PUBG weapons guide.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
elder scrolls blades hands on review phone feat
Gaming

Bethesda's sharp new Elder Scrolls mobile game is blunted by microtransactions

Elder Scroll: Blades brings elements of the most popular open-world RPG to mobile phones. It has many of the features fans will expect but, in its current Early Access state, lacks the real charm and depth of its predecessors.
Posted By Felicia Miranda