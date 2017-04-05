‘Persona 5’ tips: How to make the most of your time in Tokyo

Persona 5 is absolutely massive, a 100-hours-long role-playing game with nearly endless choices when it comes to how you spend your time. Will you hang out with social contacts? Go shopping? Read a book or watch a DVD? Grind some combat? The choice is always yours, but it can be difficult to make.

Luckily, P5 is full of time-saving features and general improvements that make it the best game in the series. Use these tips to ensure you’re making the most of your time in Persona 5.

General tips

Do what you want

The best way for new Persona players trying to figure out what to do in Persona 5 is simply spend your time how you want. Hang out with the confidants you like, or who you think will provide the best benefits. Train up the stats you think will be important. There’s not really a way to waste time in P5, as almost anything you can spend a time slot on will wind up providing some benefit.

Check other players’ choices

If you press the controller’s touchpad at any point while playing (except in a dungeon) you can see how other players chose to spend that time slot. Use that to see your options and weigh your choices. This is especially helpful when a teacher asks you a question in class — though it doesn’t work during exams, when you’ll have to resort to old-fashioned Googling.

More: Persona 5 review

You can decorate your room

Once you start taking confidants out to various locations of your choice you might get unique items with which you can decorate your room. It’s a small but fun personal touch. Examine the empty shelf next to your bed to get started.