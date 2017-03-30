First ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ footage will air at Star Wars Celebration 2017

Why it matters to you Star Wars Battlefront II is set to be one of the biggest games of 2017, and we'll get our first glimpse of it in action in just a couple of weeks.

EA has confirmed that the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II is set to debut on April 15, at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida. The trailer will mark the first footage we’ve seen from the hotly anticipated sequel, which is expected to release later this year.

This announcement confirms that the game will indeed be titled Star Wars Battlefront II, exactly the same moniker given to an earlier instalment in the franchise back in 2005. This continues the confusing naming convention that began with the 2015 reboot, which itself adopted the same title as the 2004 original.

This isn’t the first that we’ve heard from EA regarding a sequel to Star Wars Battlefront. Few would have doubted that the publisher would pursue a sequel, given the enormous response to the reboot, but it was confirmed in November 2016 that the project had already entered development.

More: A fan brilliantly merged the end of ‘Rogue One’ with the original Star Wars

A month later, DICE confirmed that Star Wars Battlefront II would feature a single-player campaign, citing an enormous amount of requests from fans. It’s entirely possible that we could see our first glimpse of the campaign at Star Wars Celebration, although there’s also a chance that the game’s first trailer could focus on multiplayer action.

Either way, we’re sure to see plenty more of the game over the coming months. It was previously announced that the Battlefront sequel would be released in late 2017, so EA will be eager to ramp up its promotional efforts over the next six months.

The publisher will have no shortage of opportunities to do so, with the likes of E3 and the unofficial Star Wars holiday on May 4 drawing near. Fans of the franchise already have plenty to look forward to in the immediate future, as the first trailer for The Last Jedi is bound to drop soon — but the first footage from Battlefront II will be almost as exciting for a significant sector of the fan base.