Antimicrobials may do more harm than good, report suggests

Why it matters to you If you regularly make use of an antimicrobial product, it might be worth considering using regular soap or alcohol gels instead.

A new report suggests that the “antimicrobial” ingredients found in everything from soaps to countertops, may not actually help keep us healthy. In fact, with a lack of consensus on their effectiveness, concerns are growing that these substances may be damaging the environment and helping to create the superbugs which are likely to be one of our biggest future medical challenges.

An antimicrobial is any agent that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms like bacteria. That’s why the federal government considers them a pesticide, though they are more commonly known for their inclusion in hand soaps and in products like door handles and light switches, which manufacturers claim can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

However, as the report by Perkins+Will and the Healthy Building Network explains (via Fastcodesign), there’s no real evidence to suggest these products actually have much of an effect on improving the health of populations. Typically, the products only prevent the build-up of bacteria and other microbes on the products themselves and don’t do much to limit the spread of bacteria on other surfaces.

More: Scientists genetically modified salmonella to eat cancerous tumors

One effect antimicrobials can have though, is to contribute to antibiotic resistance, which is where the so-called ‘superbugs’ come from. There is also some suggestion that some antimicrobial agents could have a negative impact on human health, such as by disrupting hormone function.

If they end up in the water supply, some agents have also been found responsible for mutating and killing fish embryos and can even move up the food chain because they are fat soluble.

This is why the report and the organizations behind it are now suggesting that buildings no longer incorporate products claiming to have an antimicrobial function, asserting that at best they don’t do much to stem the spread of bacteria and other microbes. At worse, they may have ongoing negative effects of their own.

Of course, there are other methods to killing bacteria that are being explored, as well.