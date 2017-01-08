DT
Blue by Riott will help you look after your pool no matter where you are

You thought it would be a great idea, but that was when you were looking at brochures and thought you would have enough spare time to keep your brand new pool in tip-top shape. But now that it’s been installed, how are you going to look after that body of water in your backyard? Never fear, Blue by Riott is here.

Thanks to this smart pool monitor and its companion app, you can look after your pool all day every day, no matter where you are. With Blue, you’ll be able to track your pool’s water quality and temperature, so you know instantaneously whether it’s safe to go in for a quick swim, or if you might need to make some changes before letting people do cannonballs. It’ll even give you the day’s temperature to help you make your decision.

Moreover, Blue will send you alerts that may be able to help you prevent common problems like corrosion, calcium scaling, chlorine overdose, and more. This, in turn, can help you and your family avoid hair, nose, and skin irritation, and protect your skin and hair as well from harmful chemicals. If there is something wrong, however, Blue features a step-by-step guide designed by professionals that can help you handle chemicals with care.

The sensor behind Blue’s technology has been proven effective over the past decade, which is why the company is confident in its ability to precisely monitor temperature, pH, active chlorine, and the salinity of your water. In fact, Blue claims that its reliability level is equal to that “used in the health care and aerospace sectors.”

No matter what kind of pool sits in your yard, Blue promises compatibility. Equipped with Bluetooth technology for instant connectivity, this is one pool sensor that will actually make taking care of your pool less of a chore. You can buy it now for around $470.