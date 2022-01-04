You may be familiar with smart rings and watches telling you whether you’re getting any deep sleep. Soon, that expertise could extend to a light bulb near you.

In the last few years, advanced medical tools such as ECG monitors, have made their way into all sorts of personal accessories. But if the early days of CES 2022 are any indication, there’s much more yet to come. At CES 2022, smart home device maker, Sengled has offered a glimpse into an upcoming light bulb that can track your sleep and heart rate with radar waves.

Sengled’s new bulb looks like any traditional lightbulb, but under the hood, it houses a compact radar technology that’s designed to measure several vital signs of anyone within range — including sleep quality stats, heart rate, and body temperature. Once the bulb spots any of these vital signs going out of the healthy range, it can update its light’s colors to instantly notify the patient or the people around them.

In addition, owners can install and pair multiple such bulbs to form a virtual map that can detect “human behavior.” One of the use cases Sengled highlighted is that the bulbs can determine if someone has fallen within the room and the bulbs can automatically call for help.

The way Sengled’s health-monitoring bulb works is that it uses a range of radar sensors to detect the most minute changes in a person’s respiratory and heartbeat signals. It’s a method that’s being actively explored in the healthcare industry mainly because it allows appliances to monitor the health of more than one person concurrently. Sengled pairs the data these sensors collect with its own A.I. algorithms to keep users informed of their health.

Other than that, Sengled’s new health-monitoring bulb comes equipped with top-of-the-line specifications. Most importantly, it has a dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip so that there’s no hassle of setting up a hub, and hence, you can directly connect it to your local network. It features a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 90-plus, which essentially means it’s plenty bright and capable of emitting rich colors. You can control it from the app of your choice, since it’s compatible with all the voice assistants and smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung’s SmartThings.

The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is still under development. Therefore we don’t yet know how much will it cost and how accurate its health tracking is. The company says the bulbs will arrive by Q4 this year.

Editors' Recommendations