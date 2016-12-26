Stock a little and save a lot on these great mini fridges

Moving into a dorm room isn’t the only reason to buy a mini fridge. These compact appliances can be used to keep cool beverages conveniently close in a home office, to add some extra refrigeration space to your kitchen, or to serve as your primary unit when space is at a premium (or the budget is stretched thin).

The mini fridge may not have the storage space of a traditional-sized refrigerator, but they can offer many of the same features you’d expect on a larger appliance, such as a vegetable crisper drawer. No, you’re probably not going to find automatic ice dispensers on a mini fridge, and no, we haven’t found any with built-in water filters, but these mini appliances have never been about luxury. They are about necessity. If you need to keep drinks cold and groceries refrigerated, but you only have a limited space to do it, the mini fridges on this list might be what you’re looking for.

Our pick

Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet Refrigerator

Why you should buy this: The Danby Designer Compact All Refrigerator makes the most of its size with a unique shelving system.

Who’s it for: People moving into dorm rooms and small apartments would appreciate this small appliance.

How much will it cost: $153

Why we picked the Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet Refrigerator:

If you’ve been shopping for a compact fridge, you’ve probably seen the name Danby. This company offers a variety of high-quality mini fridges, and the Danby Designer is prime example of one.

This compact fridge, which comes in a variety of colors, utilizes on-door storage and a unique “Canstor” shelving system to give you the storage space for a wide-range of beverage sizes, including large 2-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans. This beverage storage does cut into the main compartment a little, but the fridge’s three adjustable shelves are still wide enough for most products.

There is no freezer compartment on this fridge, but for us, that’s a good thing. The freezer compartments on most compact fridges are too small to be worthwhile. Still, if you want the ability to make your own ice cubes, you can upgrade to one of Danby’s dual-compartment fridges.