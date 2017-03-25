ThreadRobe is a real-life version of the wardrobe from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Why it matters to you The worst part of doing laundry is the time it takes to fold, sort, and store clothing. ThreadRobe does all of that itself.

After the drudgery of running the washing machine, few people are eager to fold their clothes and put them away. However, people leave clothes in the hamper, they quickly become wrinkled. What if your wardrobe could handle that instead? ThreadRobe is a real-life product that does exactly that.

This automated piece of furniture sorts and hangs each item. When someone requests a piece of clothing, it returns it wrinkle-free and ready to wear. Better yet, each item is steamed fresh to a user’s specifications.

More: If you need a wardrobe of watches, the Guess Connect Touch is for you

In order to properly sort clothing, a small, flexible RFID tag is attached to the item. Instead of attempting to fold different articles of clothing, ThreadRobe hangs every item and operates more like a high-tech vending machine. After retrieval, an optional steam cycle helps ensure that the clothing is wrinkle-free.

While the inside of the ThreadRobe is futuristic, the exterior complements traditional furniture in a variety of bedrooms. It comes in two different sizes, a variety of colors, and optional trim and molding. Users won’t have to modify their homes either. ThreadRobe draws power from a standard 110-volt power outlet and does not require venting or plumbing.

The magic behind ThreadRobe goes beyond the hardware itself. To complete the experience, a mobile app allows users to digitally manage their clothes and control the wardrobe. From the app, users can view, create, and schedule their outfits. Want clothes ready first thing in the morning? ThreadRobe can have them ready before the alarm goes off. ThreadRobe will also suggest outfits based on any given item of clothing. Out shopping? Taking a picture of an item at the store and the app will match it with clothing back at home.

One models of the ThreadRobe carries about 100 items of clothing, while the other carries about 200. Both are available for pre-order and are priced at $3,750 and $4,250, respectively. Deliveries are expected to release mid-2018.