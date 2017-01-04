Whistle 3 smart pet tracker aims to make lost dog signs a thing of the past

That moment when you realize your pet is missing is one of the worst feelings for a pet owner. Whistle makes products to help people monitor their pets’ locations so, hopefully, they’ll never have to deal with the scary realization that their pet is lost. Whistle’s earlier products monitor pet exercise or track location, but the Whistle 3 combines continuous location tracking with upgraded activity monitoring.

“Until Whistle entered the market, pet-loss interventions and preventative care was a system of hoping for the best without much reliable information about your pet’s specific needs. Even today, you’re likely to find pet-loss fliers posted nearby,” said Ben Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Whistle.

The Whistle 3 employs a new, multimodal wireless infrastructure that uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and GPS radio for faster, more accurate location tracking if pets escape, get lost, or are stolen. In the event your pet is missing, you can track its location using your smartphone and the new Whistle 3 app. According to Whistle, this new app is a complete redo, simpler than previous apps and built on a platform that will allow future applications including clinical trials and applications from other partners.

One of the app’s improved features is a geofencing feature that supports multiple safe places for your pet at home, at work, on vacation, or even when visiting family or friends. With geofencing, once you’ve established the boundaries, the instant your pet goes outside the boundary at any point, you’ll receive an immediate alert.

The Whistle 3 has been physically redesigned as well, with an on-collar device that weighs less than an ounce and is durable and waterproof. The $80 Whistle 3 also requires a Whistle subscription with nationwide cellular coverage so you can locate your pet any place with cell phone service. Depending on subscription length, monthly fees will range from $7 to $10 a month.