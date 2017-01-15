Gaze into your crystal ball with the 5 best horoscope and astrology apps

Are you into astrology? It’s not as gimmicky as it might sound — after all, we all need a few words of encouragement every now and again. If you truly believe in the celestial bodies above, or you just like to have fun with horoscopes, having the right app will save you from having to look up your horoscope on the internet. If you’re looking for daily readings, or simply want to know what your future might hold in relation to your sign, then these five astrology apps can help.

More: This dating app asks “hey baby, what’s your sign?” so you don’t have to

Chaturanga Astrology

Unlike most horoscope apps, Chaturanga actually allows you to chat with an astrologer. You can ask the first question for free, but if you want to ask additional questions, you’ll have to buy a pack or pay for each individually. The app also specializes in a variety of topics, including relationships, career, and business. It’s even compatible with the Apple Watch, even if you’re an Apple aficionado. Download now for: Android iOS

Horoscope

Horoscope allows you access to daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscopes. The app also allows you to chat with a psychic, and if you ask questions, you’ll receive your answers in mere minutes. Apple Watch integration is just an added plus. Download now for: Android iOS

The DailyHoroscope

If you just want a in-depth app that allows for different types of horoscopes, then The DailyHoroscope might be the app for you. The app provides you with your daily horoscope, along with access to yearly Chinese horoscopes, your zodiac compatibility, and even a druid horoscope. This app is also compatible with Android devices, as well as the iPhone and iPad. Download now for: Android iOS

Horoscope and Tarot

This app lets you see your daily, weekly, and monthly horoscope. It also provides a daily tarot reading, and lets you ask an astrologer questions. The app even features several games — including Mood Ring and the Magic Love Ball — and supports the both English and Spanish languages. Download now for: Android iOS