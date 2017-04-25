Load your iPad with the best apps in every category

The iPad is still the king of tablets, and there are a number of apps in the App Store that were built specifically for the device. We’ve been curating various best-of lists for years now, but this master list spans apps from a wealth of different categories. Whether you’re looking for great travel apps, games, productivity suites, or drawing software — it’s all here. Let us know what you think in the comments section, or suggest something we may have missed!

HBO Now HBO finally caved and created a subscription-based streaming app, no cable subscription required. HBO Now offers Game of Thrones, and many of the other great shows on the channel. It now works with Chromecast, too, so you can stream it on the big screen. If you’re not casting, the iPad is the idea place to watch your shows, as opposed to the small iPhone screen. Be prepared to spend $15 a month for it, though. Download now from: iTunes

PBS Video The PBS app lets you stream almost every show on the public TV channel in the app. Masterpiece hits like Poldark, Downton Abbey, Mr. Selfridge, Wolf Hall, as well as Nature, NOVA, and more are all available. New shows are added daily, and older episodes stick around for a while, so you’ll always have something educational to watch. The app can be customized to have shows from your local station, and it works with Chromecast, so you can stream it on the big screen. Download now from: iTunes

Netflix Netflix is an absolute essential app, especially on the iPad. Tons of films, TV shows, and random documentaries about drug cartels that look great on the Retina display. Subscription starts at $8 a month. Download now from: iTunes

Hulu No cable? No problem. Hulu is the place to go for catching up on all of the shows on television right now. Most network and cable channels have shows available. Subscription to Hulu Plus starts at $8 a month. Download now from: iTunes

Amazon Instant Video For Amazon Prime subscribers who take advantage of the large video library provided by Amazon, this is the app of choice. Rent, purchase, and stream tons of videos. Amazon Prime subscription run $100 a year. Download now from: iTunes

IMDB What good is all this streamable content if you can’t remember the names of the shows and movies or actors that you want to watch? IMDB is the answer, plus it provides movie news and showtimes. Download now from: iTunes

YouTube YouTube used to be included in iOS until the Apple-Google breakup, but you should put it right back on your iPad. It’s the best place to watch user-submitted content, and a great place to get your fix of cute animal videos. Download now from: iTunes

Fandango If you want to reserve your tickets for a film before heading to the theater, Fandango is the way to go. This app is the difference between catching a film on opening night and heading home empty handed. Download now from: iTunes