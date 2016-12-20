Check out 24 of the best iPhone 7 cases and covers for your shiny new phone

All eyes were on the iPhone 7 as it strutted down Apple’s California-based catwalk. This is a beautiful smartphone with an elegant design, but it’s a fragile beauty that needs to be protected. If you expose your iPhone to the world, there’s a significant chance it’s going to get damaged. All it takes is a single slip and you can end up with a ding, scuff, or crack that will likely spoil those good looks. Thankfully, the right case will provide your iPhone 7 with the style and protection it needs. Check out a few of our current favorites below.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet ($24) Snakehive’s leather folio cases are an absolute steal. The leather has a fine grain on the outside, which makes you want to stroke it, and a traditional leather finish on the inside for protection and longevity. We love the black and navy color scheme here, but it’s available in other colors too. Your phone fits perfectly inside, and there’s a very handy magnetic clasp to keep the cover closed. It doubles as a stand for your phone as well. Buy one now from: Snakehive

Mous iPhone 7 Case ($50) A super-successful Indiegogo campaign launched these slick cases, available in wood, marble, bamboo, leather, or Kevlar finishes. Prices vary, and pre-orders for some styles are sold out, but keep an eye on the site for when orders open up again in the future. The cases look great, with the protective Airo-Shock interior keeping the phone safe even when dropped from a great height. Yet the cases have style and class, rather than the rugged toughness usually associated with such protection. Buy one now from: Mous

Vesel Wood Series Case ($140) There’s no denying that these bumper-style cases from Vesel are very expensive, but they’re also beautifully crafted. The combination of aluminum and wood is seriously stylish. You can mix and match gold, rose, black, or silver aluminum with oak, walnut, maple, or pear wood to get the exact look you want. The premium packaging also includes a wee screwdriver, so you can fit the bumper securely around your phone. The button covers work well and there’s a generous opening for the your phone’s Lightning port. The case extends from the front to the back to safeguard your iPhone 7, though you may want to pair it with a screen protector for some additional peace of mind. Buy one now from: Vesel Case

Inateck Ultra-Thin Case ($9) You’d never guess this was a $10 case, at least not on first glance. Two removable, metallic sections on the top and bottom of the case flank its slim shell, each of which catches the eye and make the case easy easy to fit around your device. There are also generous cut-outs for your phone’s camera, port, switch, and Apple logo. It’s a hard case made from polycarbonate, with a soft-touch finish that makes it comfortable to hold. The button covers even sport the same metallic finish in gold, and you can get the body of the case in black, gold, or rose gold. We can’t see it offering much in the way of real drop protection, but it looks fantastic and will guard against the occasional scuff. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incipio Esquire Wallet Series Case ($35) This wallet case combines style and substance. The shell is made from impact resistant TPU in black, and it’s partially covered in a dark gray heather material. Flip the back open, and you’ll find space for two cards. The door can also double as a landscape stand. There are tactile button covers for the volume and power and an opening for the switch. You’ll also find accurate cut-outs for the camera, port, and speakers. It’s a good-looking case, but it’s also a practical choice. Buy one now from: Amazon