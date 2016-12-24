Santa Claus is coming to town: Get ready with these fun apps

The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re going to be donning a Christmas jumper and singing carols or just playing up the Santa visit for your kids, we’ve got a bunch of Christmas apps to get you in the right spirit.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Dr. Seuss’ famous How the Grinch Stole Christmas has been made into an interactive book for kids. If you need something to keep them occupied while waiting to open their presents, this $1 app lets them follow the Grinch as he attempts to keep Christmas from coming. Tap on pictures to show new words, enjoy the narration, and watch out for the custom sound effects. Download now for: Android iOS

Magicam The holidays mean family photos, and Instant Santa can help spice them up. It’s a free photo app that adds Christmas effects to your photos, adding more holiday cheer. Just tap the Santa hat and you’ll find yourself wearing a Santa hat, antlers, and more. Tap the screen to change what props you want to wear. The app also has eight different frames and filters to choose from, and lets you save photos to your camera roll, or share them on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. This one is only for iOS devices. Download now for: iOS

ElfYourself This app is hilarious. You replace the Elf faces with the faces of up to five people. Maybe your family and friends? Once the faces are set, you select a dance theme, and the app creates a comical dance video. Once it’s done, you can share the video on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also purchase additional videos featuring different themes. Download now for: Android iOS

A Call From Santa! If your kids are tech savvy they’ll love A Call From Santa! As the app says, you can call Santa, record a wish list, and hear what Santa is doing. This app also has a Santa Chatbot that chats with you, just like you’re chatting with the real Santa. You can also request a call from Santa, and you can let your children record a voice message for Santa. This app is free, and a must have for the kids. Download now for: Android iOS

PNP 2016 Portable North Pole This will bring a smile to any child’s face. Portable North Pole has been around for a very long time, and it’s as magical as it has always been. Input some information about your child and a personalized video from Santa will play. There are some activities included in the app, but the main idea is for the kids to find out from Santa if they’re on the naughty or nice list. This app has some in-app purchases that include a reaction recorder, and story time. The purchases are valid until September 30, 2017. Download now for: Android iOS

NORAD Santa Tracker Once a year NORAD takes a moment to track Santa’s journey. This lets you see where Santa is located around the world. The app starts tracking Santa on Christmas Eve, and shows you a satellite map where you can see in detail where he is. You can also follow @NoradSanta on Twitter to get the latest on Santa’s journey around the world. Download now for: Android iOS

Dr. Seuss Camera – The Grinch Edition ($1) The Dr. Seuss Camera app allows you to create funny Christmas cards right on your iOS device. You select a card, and you can choose to become the Grinch himself, or you can take a picture with Dr. Seuss’ characters. Choose the character, position your face, and snap the picture. You can then add stamps, text, and format the picture with borders. You can email pictures to your friends and family, or save them in your camera roll to share on your social media. Download now for: iOS