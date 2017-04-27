HTC’s slickly styled Desire 620 is now official

HTC has made the Desire 620 official, after the phone was extensively leaked over the past few weeks. Following the new design introduced with the Desire 820, HTC’s latest Desire model looks great, and will be available in two different colors, plus at least one special edition.

The Desire 620 isn’t a small phone. It has a 5-inch, 720p Super LCD display squeezed into a body measuring 9.6mm thick, and weighing 145 grams. HTC has chosen the Snapdragon 410 processor to power the phone, and given it 1GB of RAM to play around with, plus 8GB of internal storage space. There is a MicroSD card slot to boost this by a massive 128GB.

HTC made the Desire 820 standout thanks to an 8-megapixel selfie cam, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Desire 620 isn’t quite so impressive on the photographic side, but the 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front cam should still take decent snaps. The spec list also features NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and a 2100mAh battery.

Sadly, the Desire 620 is going to come with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed, rather than the latest 5.0 Lollipop version, while HTC will place Sense 6 over the top. Availability and price of the Desire 620 hasn’t been confirmed, but we’ll update here when more information is announced. However, a dual-SIM version with a MediaTek octa-core processor is on sale in Taiwan now, at around $160 unconnected.

It’s almost the end of the year, but there is still time to see one more smartphone release from HTC. If the latest rumors are correct, it’ll be a new addition to the Desire family named the Desire 620. Revealed through a cached version of the original, and now defunct webpage, the Desire 620 appears to take plenty of cues from its older sibling, the One E8.

If the page is accurate, the phone will likely follow the established Desire trend we’ve seen in the past, so expect a pretty shell and mid-range specifications. For example, we’re looking at a 5-inch, 720p display and a quad-core, 1.2GHz processor with 1GB of RAM. Good enough, but not in the same league as the One M8.

Pictures will probably be taken with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing cam, while a 2,100mAh battery should keep the Desire 620 powered up for at least a day. Even though only 8GB of internal storage is listed at this stage, it’s potentially expandable using a MicroSD card. Finally, the dual front-facing speakers should fill a small room with audible sound.

HTC has given its Desire range a makeover recently, and the latest models have started to live up to the name. The Desire 510 uses a 64-bit Qualcomm processor, while the massive Desire 820 has a pair of great cameras and a very sleek, attractive body. The Desire 620 may end up with the same 64-bit chip, and a similarly cool shape.

It’s unknown when HTC will announce the Desire 620, but with less than a month remaining in 2014, the announcement could end up coming in 2015. If so, the Desire 620 may be one part of HTC’s line-up for CES in January, or failing that, a gap-filler between the Las Vegas show and Mobile World Congress in March.