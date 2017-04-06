The OnePlus 4 could be called the OnePlus 5 to avoid bad luck

Why it matters to you OnePlus has a history of launching stellar phones at reasonable prices, and it seems likely that its latest offering will be no different.

It seems like it was only yesterday that OnePlus, the controversial Chinese smartphone maker with a cult following, released the latest flagship in its eponymous series: The OnePlus 3T. But rumor has it that a brand-new model is on the horizon. It might be called the OnePlus 4. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Name

OnePlus might skip the “4” for “5.” India Today reports that the next OnePlus flagship will be called the OnePlus 5 rather than the OnePlus 4, because the number 4 is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. There is precedent — the company chose to label its fourth flagship, the OnePlus 3T, instead of OnePlus 4. Superstition might have been the reason.

Design

The OnePlus 4’s design remains a mystery, but reports suggest it will adopt an all-glass, curved aesthetic in the style of the Samsungs Galaxy S8’s dual-edge panel.

Despite the rumored glass design, GizBot reports that the OnePlus 4 will be more durable than its predecessor. It’s said to be IP68 rated against water and dust exposure, or safe in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 4 will reportedly launch in five different color configurations, including white, black, gold, blue, and ceramic. And another might be on the way: Android Police reporter David Ruddock teased a OnePlus announcement having to do with “Black” and “Midnight,” which might refer to a new midnight black option.