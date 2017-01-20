Weekly Rewind: Emoji freeze iPhones, Tesla taps solar power, Samsung scandals soar

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from Tesla’s giant Gigafactory to how we really feel about autonomous cars — it’s all here.

This nasty string of emojis can potentially render your iPhone useless Be careful next time you send your best pal a string of emoji: You could end up rendering his iPhone useless. A killer three-character combination of emoticons, discovered first by YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, can crash and freeze certain models of iPhones and iPads. Read the full story here.

DJ stream: Tidal’s Track Edit feature lets you manipulate any song you want

If you ever wanted listen to Prince’s Purple Rain at a slower tempo or Adele’s Hello at a higher pitch, you are in luck. Tidal recently updated its mobile app with a new feature, Track Edit, allowing users to alter any song in the streaming service’s massive catalog. Read the full story here.

Arrest warrant sought for Samsung VP, as bribery scandal deepens Samsung Group is embroiled in a political scandal that has dominated headlines in South Korea recently. It’s one of several major conglomerates accused of making donations to non-profit foundations in exchange for political favors, which in Samsung’s case may have smoothed the path for a controversial merger, which was approved in July 2015. Read the full story here.

The Nevada sun will power Tesla’s gigantic ‘Gigafactory’ Since kicking off the project in 2014, Tesla has claimed its massive “Gigafactory” near Reno, Nevada, will be the largest lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in the world, and that it will achieve that feat using renewable energy. Now we have some idea of the scale of Tesla’s commitment to that. Read the full story here.