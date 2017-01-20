Weekly Rewind: Emoji freeze iPhones, Tesla taps solar power, Samsung scandals soar

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from Tesla’s giant Gigafactory to how we really feel about autonomous cars — it’s all here.
This nasty string of emojis can potentially render your iPhone useless
Be careful next time you send your best pal a string of emoji: You could end up rendering his iPhone useless. A killer three-character combination of emoticons, discovered first by YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, can crash and freeze certain models of iPhones and iPads.
DJ stream: Tidal’s Track Edit feature lets you manipulate any song you want
If you ever wanted listen to Prince’s Purple Rain at a slower tempo or Adele’s Hello at a higher pitch, you are in luck. Tidal recently updated its mobile app with a new feature, Track Edit, allowing users to alter any song in the streaming service’s massive catalog.
Arrest warrant sought for Samsung VP, as bribery scandal deepens
Samsung Group is embroiled in a political scandal that has dominated headlines in South Korea recently. It’s one of several major conglomerates accused of making donations to non-profit foundations in exchange for political favors, which in Samsung’s case may have smoothed the path for a controversial merger, which was approved in July 2015.
The Nevada sun will power Tesla’s gigantic ‘Gigafactory’
Since kicking off the project in 2014, Tesla has claimed its massive “Gigafactory” near Reno, Nevada, will be the largest lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in the world, and that it will achieve that feat using renewable energy. Now we have some idea of the scale of Tesla’s commitment to that.
Microsoft’s mighty morphing mobile device would be a great Surface phone
One of the more interesting Microsoft announcements of late 2016 came at its WinHEC event, where the company announced that full Windows 10 support is coming to ARM processors along with Windows desktop app support. That means that Windows 10 will benefit from processors that perform well but put minimal strain on batteries.