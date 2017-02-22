The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could be launched sometime in May, rumors suggest

Why it matters to you Looking for a phone with decent specs at a budget price? The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could be the phone for you.

The huge Xiaomi Mi Max was launched in the first half of last year, but now it’s looking more and more like the popular Chinese company will follow it up with a device aptly called the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

But what will the phone have to offer? The original Xiaomi Mi Max was a midrange phone, but it was pretty high-powered for the price. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 2 so far.

Specs

A new rumor first picked up by AndroidPure about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 suggests that the device will feature the same 6.44-inch display used on the original phone — a display that bucks the trend of smartphone displays being 6 inches at most. Under the hood, the device will reportedly upgrade from the Snapdragon 650 to the Snapdragon 660. Despite the decidedly midrange processor, the phone will reportedly boast some other pretty top-notch specs, like 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as software goes, the device will most likely run Android Nougat with Xiaomi’s MIUI over the top.

Release date

So when will we see the upcoming device? While Xiaomi isn’t expected to make much of an appearance at Mobile World Congress next week, we could still see the device in the near future. Current rumors suggest that the device will be officially launched in May — almost exactly a year after the original Xiaomi Mi Max was launched.

It’s not yet known exactly how much the device will cost, but if it’s the same price as last year’s Xiaomi Mi Max, it wall fall somewhere in the $230-$300 range, which is pretty good for a phone with these specs.

We’ll keep this article updated as we hear more about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.