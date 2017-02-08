Bill Nye will try to help save the world on Netflix this April

Why it matters to you The show promises to offer scientific discussions on important topics impacting our lives today, from GMOs to global warming, providing informative content in an entertaining package.

Netflix confirmed last summer that Bill Nye, the self-proclaimed “science guy,” would be returning to the small screen in a new series. And today, we finally got an official launch date for the show, entitled Bill Nye Saves the World, as well as a glimpse into what it will entail through the first-released trailer.

Bill Nye Saves the World will debut on Netflix on Friday, April 21, and will aim to explore hot science topics that are impacting society today, including politics and pop culture. The fun trailer shows that Nye will explore areas like sex, global warming, GMOs, technology, and even alternative medicine.

In addition to several correspondents that will assist Nye throughout the talk show, including model and avid programmer Karlie Kloss and Derek Muller, creator of the science educational YouTube channel Veritasium, the show will also feature a number of special guests who are bound to have some appeal to Nye’s fan base, including Steve Aoki, Will Wheaton, Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, and Joel McHale, among others. The clips suggest they’ll be helping with some crazy science experiments.

Nye’s show Bill Nye the Science Guy, which ran in the ‘90s, became popular both for its interesting educational components as well as Nye’s ability to be thoroughly entertaining. That’s not surprising since, in addition to being a science educator and mechanical engineer, Nye had also previously gotten his start in entertainment working as a writer/actor on a sketch comedy TV show, Almost Live!

Since Bill Nye went off the air, Nye has continued his passion for science, currently serving as the CEO of The Planetary Society. He’s also made a number of TV appearances, talking on various science topics, as well as showcasing some dance moves on the last season of Dancing With the Stars.

This new Netflix series will look at topics from a scientific point of view, dispel myths, and refute some anti-scientific claims that “may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders, or titans of the industry,” reads the official Netflix synopsis.

“We’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience,” says Nye, “and perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”