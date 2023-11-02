 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like the hit Netflix series Bodies? Then watch these three shows just like it

Joe Allen
By

Thanks to its fairly unconventional premise, there are few shows exactly like Bodies. The new Netflix series, which follows four British detectives from different points in history who all find themselves investigating the same crime, is a fairly unique spin on the crime procedural.

As a result, finding shows that feel exactly like Bodies can be a bit challenging. Fortunately, we’ve pulled a few options together that should give you some of the same things that you liked so much about Bodies.

Recommended Videos

Dark

This German Netflix series is one of the more twisty, convoluted sci-fi shows on the streamer, but it’s also one of the more rewarding. Dark is set in a small town after some children go missing, forcing the whole town to reckon with its dark past and secrets that have remained buried for a generation.

Related

Dark adds distinctive elements of sci-fi to the stew of its story as well, linking the town in the present town to its past in 1986. It may take a diagram to figure out exactly what’s happening as the series dives further and further down the rabbit hole, but as long as you’ve got some time to do your own research, you’re sure to find Dark exceptionally rewarding.

Dark is streaming on Netflix.

True Detective

Although subsequent seasons have been slightly less satisfying, True Detective‘s first season was a deeply compelling yarn, and one that also used the passage of time to great effect.

Because it split its time between the present, decades after the initial investigation, and the past when the murders at the show’s center were fresh, we get multiple perspectives on how the case unfolds and eventually resolves itself. Although True Detective doesn’t have quite the same scope in time as Bodies, the two shows do share an interest in the way that time itself can influence an investigation.

True Detective is streaming on Max.

Twin Peaks

Few series in the history of TV have been more eerie or influential than Twin Peaks. The show, which tells the story of an FBI agent who comes to a small Washington town to investigate the murder of a high school girl, was often deeply surreal and unnerving, even if you could never totally get a handle on what was happening.

Bodies is certainly a much more literal show than Twin Peaks, but the latter series explored the darkness behind murder in a way that few other shows have been able to capture. One part soap opera and one part riveting detective drama, Twin Peaks has become the ultimate cult show, and it’s easy to understand why. Its influence even extends to video games, where the recent release of Alan Wake 2 has revived interest in the show, which keeps on appearing in popular culture.

Twin Peaks is streaming on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 true crime shows you should watch in October
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard smile in Depp v. Heard.

Let’s be frank: America is obsessed with true crime. From stories of murder to horrifying tales of abuse, marital discord, cult leaders, and more, every streaming service has picked up or produced intriguing true crime shows of all kinds through the years.

In fact, it seems like every week, there’s a new true crime series (or 10) being released. Is it all too much? The answer, based on viewership, is a resounding absolutely not. Keep them coming, we say. So, which ones should you watch in October? We have rounded up a selection of five that will be worth your time.
Depp v. Heard (2023)
Depp v. Heard | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Top Boy is one of Netflix’s most underrated crime shows. Here’s why you should watch it
Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson in Top Boy.

Ten years ago, the acclaimed British crime drama, Top Boy, came to a premature end despite winning praise from critics and fans alike. The series could have remained in the TV graveyard if it hadn't had such a prominent fan in the rapper known as Drake. Because he was so passionate about the show, Drake purchased the rights to Top Boy, reunited the key cast members, and convinced Netflix to revive the series in 2019. That move continues to pay dividends this month with the arrival of Top Boy season 3 (not counting the two seasons of the original series), and the show has premiered on Netflix's top 10 most popular TV shows.

Although this is the final chapter of Top Boy, it also represents the best chance to go back and watch the show from beginning to end. The first two seasons are also on Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse. And while the previous incarnation of the show does provide a lot of insight into the revival series, viewers will get a complete experience from the three seasons on Netflix. In other words, this may be your next favorite crime show to binge if you haven't started it already. If you need more convincing, these are the three reasons to watch Top Boy on Netflix.
Friends to the end

Read more
This is the single best show to watch on Netflix in September
The cast of Band of Brothers.

Bizarre things are happening in the streaming-verse when the best show to watch on Max this month is a series on loan from AMC. And it gets even stranger because the single best show to watch on Netflix in September is an HBO original miniseries called Band of Brothers. On September 15, as part of a deal with HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, all 10 episodes of Band of Brothers will arrive on Netflix just in time for a new generation of viewers to discover it. And while Band of Brothers has been readily available to stream on Max, Netflix has a tendency to expand the reach of classic shows and movies simply because it has the most subscribers worldwide. In other words, get ready for a Band of Brothers resurgence 22 years after its premiere.

The miniseries was inspired by Stephen E. Ambrose's nonfiction novel of the same name, which was based on the exploits of Easy Company, a Parachute Infantry Regiment that was part of the U.S. Army during many of the major moments in World War II. This series was developed and created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as they were coming off of Saving Private Ryan, which was one of the all-time great WWII movies. HBO and BBC put their full weight behind Band of Brothers, which was the most expensive TV series of its era. The result was an unforgettable masterpiece that feels like a 10-hour movie.

Read more