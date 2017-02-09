Michael C. Hall to play a storied American president in season 2 of ‘The Crown’

Why it matters to you If you've been missing Michael C. Hall on the small screen, and love Netflix's hit series The Crown, you'll be pleased to know that the actor has a role in the upcoming second season.

It might not be the character we were hoping the actor would play (come on, Dexter revival!), but Michael C. Hall will soon grace our small screens once again, this time as President John F. Kennedy in the upcoming second season of the Netflix drama The Crown, reports Variety.

The breakout English drama, which stars Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, examines the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with each season reportedly looking at a different pivotal period. It began with Her Majesty’s wedding in 1947. The second season will cover the 1950s and ’60s, from the Suez Crisis, to when the queen lost yet another prime minister due to scandal, to JFK taking office as the President of the United States. It’s unknown whether the show will address JFK’s assassination, which occurred just shy of three years into his term, in 1963?

Alongside Hall, Jodi Balfour (Quarry) will play Jackie Kennedy. Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) also joins the cast as Princess Margaret’s (Vanessa Kirby) husband, Lord Snowden.

The widely praised biographical series, which debuted in November, is intended to run for a total of six seasons. The show was created by British film writer and playwright Peter Morgan, known for The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and Rush, among other projects. In addition to Foy’s win at this year’s Golden Globes, The Crown also took home the award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Hall, meanwhile, is best known for playing vigilante serial killer and blood spatter analyst Dexter Morgan in the highly popular Showtime series Dexter, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, as well as for his role in the HBO drama Six Feet Under (2001-2005). But he got his start in theater, appearing in several Off-Broadway plays, including Macbeth and Cymbeline.

Hall will join another Dexter alum in The Crown — John Lithgow, who played the terrible “Trinity” serial killer in the fourth (and arguably best) season of the Showtime series, played Sir Winston Churchill in the inaugural season of The Crown.

The second season of The Crown does not yet have a confirmed launch date on Netflix, though many sources anticipate it will debut this November. Stay tuned.