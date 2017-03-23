Instagram is rolling out new safety features, will blur ‘sensitive content’

Why it matters to you Last year, Instagram promised to cut down on cyberbullying and other problematic content on its platform. Now, it has new tools to help do that.

Instagram is continuing to act on a promise it made last year to keep the photo-editing and sharing app “a safe place for everyone.” On Thursday, the Facebook-owned social media platform announced the addition of a few new features that seek to help foster a safer, kinder community.

Sometime soon, Instagram plans to start blurring out “sensitive photos and videos” from your feed or a user’s profile. Moreover, the app has made two-factor authentication available to everyone, helping you keep your account safe. And finally, Instagram has created a resource page where you can learn how to protect yourself while enjoying your and your friends’ photos.

In terms of Instagram’s plans to blur certain content, the app hasn’t clarified what it will classify as “sensitive.” In a blog post, Instagram pointed out, “While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive.” The hope is that by placing a screen over these photos and videos, users won’t have any “surprising or unwanted experiences in the app.” That said, if your curiosity gets the best of you, all you need to do is tap the covered post, and you’ll be able to see it in all its … glory.

As for two-factor authentication, users who elect to enable this security feature will have to provide an additional code from their smartphone every time they log in. To enable this extra layer of protection, tap the gear icon in Instagram, and toggle the Two-Factor Authentication option in order to switch it on.

Finally, Instagram’s new safety site promises more information on tools like account blocking, comment controls, and photo tagging. Users will also be able to access support services in their respective countries, and learn more about Instagram’s efforts in building a positive community, such as its upcoming Worldwide InstaMeet on March 25 and 26. The 15th such meetup of its kind, InstaMeet encourages folks from around the world to spread kindness by leaving a nice comment, liking an inspiring person, or sharing a supportive message. You can find an InstaMeet near you, and spread a little love this weekend.