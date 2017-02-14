Amazon launches a Skype competitor in the form of Amazon Chime

Why it matters to you Most meetings today happen remotely and Amazon Chime wants to make those sorts of meetings a bit more seamless.

Amazon just keeps finding ways to help your small business grow. The latest offering to emerge from the online retail giant is Amazon Chime, a new project from Amazon Web Services. It’s described as “a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before,” and it looks an awful lot like a direct competitor with Skype. Amazon Chime will let users engage in video and audio meetings with just one click and allows for a synchronized experience across desktops, iOS, and Android devices.

Promising to take the frustration out of meetings, especially those that seem to be happening across different states or different countries with increasing frequency, Amazon Chime hopes to provide a more seamless solution to teleconferencing. Without a dial-in or PIN needed, Amazon Chime instead alerts all call participants when a meeting has begun, so all you need to do is click one button to be placed into the conference.

Amazon Chime also shows everyone exactly who they are talking to with a visual roster of participants within the meeting and any attendee has the option of muting their line no matter what sort of device they’re on, or where they are.

“It’s pretty hard to find people who actually like the technology they use for meetings today. Most meeting applications or services are hard to use, deliver bad audio and video, require constant switching between multiple tools to do everything they want, and are way too expensive,” Gene Farrell, vice president of Enterprise Applications said in a statement. “Amazon Chime delivers frustration-free meetings, allowing users to be productive from anywhere. And with no ongoing maintenance or management fees, Amazon Chime is a great choice for companies that are looking for a solution to meetings that their employees will love to use.”