Brought a new Samsung device for your loved ones and looking for cool gifts to enhance their experience? You’ve come to the right place.

From Samsung earbuds to smartwatches, there’s a lot to choose from, so how can you find the right gifts for all the Samsung phone users in your life?

How to choose the best gifts for Samsung phone users?

Buying a gift isn’t just about what’s trending in the market. The best gifts are useful in some capacity and fit the user’s lifestyle. For instance, Samsung users who have a huge interest in fitness may benefit from a fitness tracker or smartwatch, while a student may appreciate getting a new stylus pen for taking notes.

Still confused about finding the right gift? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of the 5 best gifts for Samsung phone users to check out this holiday season. Plus, we have added some extra gift suggestions at the end to help you explore different options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Got music-loving friends and family members? Or loved ones who spend a lot of time on call? Then this is the perfect gift for them. Almost everyone uses earbuds so gifting the classic Galaxy buds to Samsung users will actually make for a useful gift.

The Bluetooth-powered buds have an efficient battery that offers ample runtime with rich sound. Plus, they are easy to use even for beginners, come in a small box that easily fits your pockets, and you get to choose between various color options so you can find just the right gift for your loved ones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

If your loved ones are using a Samsung smartphone, chances are they will love the Galaxy Watch4. This smartwatch comes with the Samsung BioActive Sensor that measures ECG in real-time to offer instant health updates. The watch also tracks your sleep, blood-oxygen level, daily activity, and other health and fitness metrics.

Whether your loved ones are trying to get more involved in their health lives, or just want a new gadget to flaunt this holiday season, the Galaxy Watch4 will make for a charming gift.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+

Do your loved ones frequently lose their things? Do they struggle to keep track of their keys and bags? Then get them the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ this holiday season.

At just $25, not only is this one of the most affordable gifts, but it can also be quite useful. This Bluetooth-powered device offers users a visual way to locate a lost item so they’ll never lose an important thing again. The system is easy to use so it can make for a life-changing gift for anyone in the family – even children and elders.

S Pen Pro

If your loved ones spend a lot of time on their Samsung smartphone or tablet, get them the S Pen Pro to enhance their experience and make their life easier.

The S Pen Pro uses a single Samsung account to connect with various devices so users can seamlessly switch between tasks. It also offers a long runtime with quick charging so users never have to worry about the device’s battery life again. In fact, Samsung says less than an hour of charging gives you half a month’s worth of battery life.

The best part? The S Pen Pro is trackable so you can locate it even if it’s lost. This is why, similar to the Galaxy SmartTag+, this device makes for a great gift for any member of the family including children and elderly citizens.

Smart Keyboard Trio 500

When thinking about a gift for Samsung phone users, a keyboard isn’t something that first comes to mind. Yet, it could be one of the most useful gifts for people who spend a lot of time typing on their phones and tablets. If you have someone like this in your life, get them the Smart Keyboard Trio 500.

This elegant, portable keyboard fits anywhere, pairs with multiple devices, and offers a convenient typing experience anytime, anywhere. Students, travelers, and remote workers could particularly benefit from owning something like this, as the device’s high-performance functions and slim build can help them efficiently get their job done from anywhere.

Other gifts for Samsung phone users

While these are our top recommendations for the best gifts you can buy for Samsung phone users, you’re obviously not limited only to these choices. With the rise in the number of Samsung users, many accessories — both useful and purely decorative — are available in the market to suit different needs.

If your loved ones already have the devices mentioned in this list, consider giving them the following items:

Samsung phone cases to protect their device.

to protect their device. Samsung power accessories including chargers and power adaptors.

including chargers and power adaptors. Other Samsung devices like tablets, smartwatches, audio accessories, and more.

At the end of the day, remember, don’t go for the popular choice. Think about what your loved ones actually need and what they are most likely to enjoy in their everyday life. Take their personal preferences into account when buying a new device for them, and if all else fails, just ask them what they would like to have. Happy shopping!

Editors' Recommendations