The best cases for the Kodak Ektra smartphone

The Kodak Ektra looks like a camera that doubles as an Android smartphone. The device has a giant, 21-megapixel camera on the back, and it’s one of the most remarkable smartphones when it comes to design. It’s thick compared to other phones, and has some very interesting curves that help separate it from the pack.

The smartphone’s unique form factor, however, also makes it difficult when it comes time to pick a case. Fortunately, Kodak has made a couple of official Ektra cases, and we have found some great alternatives to help make your search a bit easier.

Kodak Ektra Leather Case ($85)

One of your first choices for the Ektra is going to be Kodak’s official Leather Case, which closely resembles the classic leather cases made for traditional point-and-shoot cameras. What you have here is genuine, stitched leather with anti-scratch microfiber lining to keep your smartphone safe. The case also includes a shoulder strap so you can carry it like you would a regular camera. Buy one now from: Amazon

Kodak Ektra Leather Pouch ($40)

If you want a simpler solution, but you still want to go the official route, then you can opt for the official Kodak Ektra Leather Pouch. This one also sports genuine, hand-stitched leather and a microfiber-lined interior for increased protection. It’s on the slim side, but it features additional padding on the front and back to protect your phone. Buy one now from: Amazon

EnvyDeal Smartphone Wallet Case ($14) If you’re keen on a wallet case, EnvyDeal has one specifically designed for the Kodak Ektra. The material is a textured, synthetic leather that is easy to grip. It also has a snap-button closure and a coin pocket on the back that closes with a zipper. On the inside, you’ll find slots for housing three credit cards or ID cards. This Ektra wallet case even has a wrist strap, and comes in a wide array of color combinations, including teal-pink, red-pink, and red-blue. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseable Ektra Smartphone Pouch ($28) This Caseable pouch is best for those who wants to customize their Kodak Ektra case. The pouch is made of faux leather and comes with a pull tag, so you can easily access the Ektra. Moreover, Caseable has many designs to choose, allowing you to customize the front of the pouch with ease. The website also lets you customize your design, so you can print anything you want. If you want a picture of you and your loved ones, or you want to print something that you personally designed, you can do so. Buy one now from: Caseable