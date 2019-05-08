Digital Trends
Android

Google Pixel 3a vs Nokia 7.1 vs Moto G7: Budget phones get better and better

Simon Hill
By
google-pixel-3a-phone-calling
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

While some of the best smartphones on the market cost $1,000 or more, you don’t have to spend that much. Your choice of cheap phones is rapidly improving. There’s no need for major compromises, because you can get a decent device for less than $400 now.

The Google Pixel 3a offers many of the headline features that you’ll find in the Pixel 3, but at just $400 it’s half the price. The Nokia 7.1 at $350 and the Moto G7 at $300 are also well worth considering. We decided to compare these three budget beauties to break down the differences and help you decide which bargain will suit you best.

Specs

Google Pixel 3a  Nokia 7.1 Moto G7
Size 151.3 × 70.1 × 8.2mm (6.0 × 2.8 × 0.3 inches) 149.7 × 71.1 × 8mm (5.89 × 2.79 × 0.31 inches) 157 × 75.3 × 8mm (6.18 × 2.96 × 0.31 inches)
Weight 147 grams (5.18 ounces) 160 grams (5.64 ounces) 172 grams (6.06 ounces)
Screen size 5.6-inch OLED display 5.8-inch PureDisplay IPS LCD 6.2 inch MaxVision LCD
Screen resolution 2,220 × 1,080 pixels (441 pixels-per-inch) 2,280 × 1,080 pixels (435 pixels-per-inch) 2,270 × 1,080 pixels (403 pixels-per-inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 64GB 64GB 64GB
MicroSD card slot No Yes Yes
Tap-to-pay services (NFC) Google Pay Google Pay No
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM 4GB 4GB  4GB
Camera Single-lens 12.2-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front Dual 12MP and 5MP rear, 8MP front Dual 12-megapixel and 5MP main camera, 8MP front
Video 2,160p at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 120 fps, 720p at 240 fps 2,160p at 30 fps, 1,080p at 30 fps 2,160p at 30 fps, 1,080p at 60 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes (back) Yes (back) Yes (back)
Water resistance Splash and dust resistant No Water repellent
Battery 3,000mAh

Fast charging 18W

 3,060mAh

Fast charging 18W

 3,000mAh

Fast charging 15W
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint AT&T and T-Mobile T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Ceramic Black, Clear White
Price $399 $350 $300
Buy from Google, Best Buy, Sprint, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, T-Mobile, Visible Amazon Walmart
Review score 4.5 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

google-pixel-3a-usb-c
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

These are all midrange phones with Qualcomm processors, but there’s a definite gap in performance. The Pixel 3a leads the field by a distance with a Snapdragon 670. The Nokia 7.1 comes next with a Snapdragon 636, which just slightly outperforms the Moto G7’s Snapdragon 632. All three have 4GB of RAM, which is plenty for multitasking. While the Pixel 3a is unmistakably the fastest, which will be particularly important for people who love to play graphically challenging games, the Nokia 7.1 and Moto G7 are solid performers.

Both the Pixel 3a and the Moto G7 have 3,000mAh batteries, but the Pixel 3a beat the Moto G7 by more than two hours in our video streaming battery test. The Nokia 7.1, which actually has the biggest battery at 3,060mAh turned out to be the weakest performer in the real world. They all support fast wired charging, though the Pixel 3a and Nokia 7.1 are a touch faster than the Moto G7. None of the three have wireless charging support.

Winner: Google Pixel 3a

Design and durability

Budget phones have been growing consistently more stylish and adopting design cues from the other end of the market, so the Moto G7 and Nokia 7.1 are both glass front and back with metallic frames. The chunky aluminum construction in the Nokia 7.1 feels durable, while the Moto G7 is more rounded. You’ll also find fingerprint sensors on the back of both with camera modules directly above. Google has economized with the Pixel 3a and gone for a polycarbonate body, but it sports the same two-tone finish as the Pixel 3. It too has a fingerprint sensor on the back, but the camera module is top left.

Around front the Pixel 3a has big bezels top and bottom of the screen with a front-facing speaker at the top and a bottom firing speaker. The Nokia 7.1 has a big bezel at the bottom, and a small notch at the top, and the Moto G7 has the slimmest bezel of the three at the bottom with a teardrop notch at the top. They all have USB-C charging ports and audio jacks, but the Pixel 3a lacks a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion, which is something the other two have.

None of these phones score an IP rating, but the Pixel 3a is splash and dust resistant and the Moto G7 has a water repellent coating.

Winner: Tie

Display

google-pixel-3a-display
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch screen with a 2,220 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The Nokia 7.1 has an LCD screen with a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. The Moto G7 has the biggest screen at 6.2 inches, also an LCD panel, and it has a resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 pixels. There’s very little difference here in terms of sharpness, but because the Pixel 3a has an OLED screen it has much deeper blacks than the other two. The Nokia 7.1 is the only one to boast HDR10 support, which will impress with the right content from Netflix or Amazon, but OLED is simply superior to LCD so the Pixel 3a screen is the best option here.

Winner: Google Pixel 3a

Camera

google-pixel-3a-camera
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

This is where Google’s phone really runs away with it. The Pixel 3a has the same single-lens 12.2-megapixel camera as the Pixel 3, our current camera phone champion. It’s a fantastic camera and combined with Google’s artificial intelligence processing you’ll enjoy stunning photos of people with one of the best portrait modes around, great low light performance with Night Sight, and impressive quality thanks to HDR Plus which stitches together multiple frames for best results. The Pixel 3a might slightly slower to process than the Pixel 3, but this is by far the best quality camera we’ve ever seen in a phone this price.

The Moto G7 and the Nokia 7.1 both have a dual lens setup that combines a 12-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens. They’re capable of capturing good shots in optimal conditions, but both are prone to blur and really struggle with low light photography. All three phones have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, but Google’s processing know-how squeezes better results out of it. The Pixel 3a is also superior at shooting video.

Winner: Google Pixel 3a

Software and updates

google-pixel-3a-quick settings
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

As the developer of Android it should come as no surprise that the Pixel 3a wins this category too. You’ll get the latest version of Android immediately after release and a steady stream of security updates. You also get some special Google extras, like Now Playing, which shows what music is playing in your vicinity on the lock screen, or Call Screen, which enables Google Assistant to handle spam calls for you. The Nokia 7.1 runs it close because it’s an Android One phone, which means no bloatware and guarantees the same swift Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years. The Moto G7 is the weak link here with some bloatware and no promise of future updates beyond Android Q.

Winner: Google Pixel 3a

Special features

google-pixel-3a-xl-now-playing
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Moto G7 comes with some gesture shortcuts in Moto Actions to enable you to do things like a chopping motion to turn on the flashlight. There’s also Moto Voice which can read your text messages out loud when you’re driving. The Nokia 7.1 has the aforementioned HDR10 support for the screen. The Google Pixel 3a offers far more. Beyond the camera and software features we already discussed, there’s an AR mode for Google Maps, three months of YouTube Music Premium for free, and Google Lens integration in the camera. Active Edge also allows you to launch the Google Assistant by squeezing your phone. One other thing worth mentioning is that the Pixel 3a and Nokia 7.1 both support Google Pay, but the U.S. version of the Moto G7 does not.

Winners: Google Pixel 3a

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 3a costs $399 and you can buy it directly from Google or other online retailers. It will also be sold in Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular stores. Although it won’t be sold at AT&T it will work just fine on AT&T’s network. The Nokia 7.1 is $350, and it’s available from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H in the U.S. You should know this phone only works on AT&T and T-Mobile, not on Verizon or Sprint. The Moto G7 costs $299 and you can buy it direct from Motorola or from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. You can also find it at Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Ting.

Overall winner: Google Pixel 3a

The Google Pixel 3a is easily the best phone you can buy for $400. No other device comes close to this quality in terms of features, performance, and photography. It also has the best display and battery life. If you simply can’t find the extra $50, then the Nokia 7.1 is a worthy runner-up, and the Moto G7 offers a lot for $300, but we would urge you to scrape together the extra cash because the Pixel 3a is well worth it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
google pixel 3a vs 3 camera shootout 3xl v cam comp
Photography

At half the price, how does the Pixel 3a camera stack up to the Google Pixel 3?

Google's Pixel 3 is the reigning king of smartphone photography, particularly in the U.S., where the Huawei P30 Pro isn't available. But now you can get the same Pixel 3 camera experience at half the price with Google's Pixel 3a.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 2 XL: Which big Pixel is best for you?

If you're wondering what Google has done to trim down the price for the new Pixel 3a XL, then we have the answers right here. Find out exactly what this phone's made of as we compare it to the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 2 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
Ecobee4 smart thermostat dog
Smart Home

Nest vs. Ecobee: Which one is the better smart thermostat?

Ever wonder how the Nest Learning Thermostat stacks up against the ecobee4? From cost to voice-assistant integration, we break down the features of both devices to help you make a decision for yourself.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL: What’s the difference and which best suits you?

If you're tempted by Google's affordable phone duo, we don't blame you, but the question is: Which one do you go for? Find out how the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL measure up as we compare them and point out the differences.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

The Pixel 3 is getting a time-warping new feature and a lot more availability

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now available. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Time Lapse mode from the Pixel 3a range will also be coming to the Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Say hello to the Pixel 3a -- Google's midrange phone with flagship capabilities

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Next Generation Google Assistant
Mobile

Next-generation Google Assistant runs in real time on your phone

We got an exciting sneak peek at the next-generation Google Assistant that will run on local phones, enabling swift responses to your requests without the need for a network connection. There's also a new Driving Mode and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps will let you enter Incognito Mode, and it won’t store your data

Google now allows users to manage how long Google stores their data, and the company added an Incognito Mode to Maps. When that feature is active, location information won't be stored to your Google account.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

The Google Pixel 3 is now available from T-Mobile and compatible with Visible

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, arguably the best Android phones currently available. Now that they're official, you might be wondering how to get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google I/O 2019
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 showed us new Pixel phones, a more accessible Android, and more

Well that's all she wrote folks. Google I/O 2019's keynote is over, and with it, we know the major announcements for this part of the year. From all-new Pixel phones, to more Android Q, here's everything we saw.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Stadia latency video quality research i/o 2019
Gaming

Google developer explains Stadia’s advantage over the competition

Google Stadia's product vice president took the stage during Google I/O to explain how the game streaming platform will benefit developers. He covers the workflow, cloud server options, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 17
Mobile

How to navigate with the AR mode in Google Maps to find your way

Got turned around? Not sure which direction to head? Google Maps now has an augmented reality (AR) mode that lets you use your phone's camera to find which way to go. It's a feature that's exclusive to Google's Pixel phones first.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google unveils stadia streaming service
Gaming

Google Stadia team reveals how it’s approaching latency in gameplay

In a deep dive of the tech behind the Google Stadia platform, a few members of the team discussed latency in gameplay and the many different balancing acts the team will have to master.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.