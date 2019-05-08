Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a: 10 amazing tips and tricks

Master your new Google phone with these handy Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a tips

Simon Hill
By

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as well as the midrange Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, are phones with hidden depths. In this guide, we’ve got step-by-step instructions for you to help you customize your new phones, dig into the best shortcuts, and uncover the most exciting features.

We’ll run through some features exclusive to the Pixel line, and some that will work on any Android 9.0 Pie phone. Before we dive in, Pixel 3 XL owners might want to look at how to hide the notch. Without further ado, here are our top Pixel 3 tips.

How to customize your home screen

Tap and hold on any open area of your home screen and you’ll get a pop-up menu that lets you select Widgets and Wallpapers – we recommend the Living Universe section in Wallpapers, where Google offers some fantastic animated wallpapers. Some of the other categories offer a Daily wallpaper option that changes your wallpaper every day.

You’ll also find Home settings in here, where you can decide if you want Notification dots, whether new app icons should be added to the Home screen, set At A Glance info like calendar events to stay at the top of the screen, and more.

How to choose quick settings toggles

Pull down the notification shade with two fingers and tap the wee pencil icon at the bottom right to edit the quick settings toggles that appear. You can simply tap and drag icons to add or remove them and select your preferred spot.

How to use Night Light

Because blue light can make it harder to fall asleep, most phone manufacturers now offer a blue light filter that can be scheduled to kick in near bedtime. On your Pixel 3, go into Settings > Display > Night Light and tap Schedule, where you can choose to have it turn on precisely when you want or automatically align with the sunset and sunrise in your area.

You can also set this as a part of your Wind Down bedtime routine in Settings > Digital Wellbeing.

How to free up storage space

With 64GB of storage in the base model and no room for a Micro SD card, you might find that you run out of space on your Pixel 3 or 3 XL. Apart from uninstalling apps you don’t need, you should also go to Settings > Storage and tap Free up space.

Another way to free up space is to back up photos and video to Google Photos, where you can back up everything in its original quality for free. Once everything is backed up, tap on the small hamburger menu at the top left in Google Photos and then tap Settings > Free up device storage.

How to have Google Assistant screen your calls

If a call comes in that you suspect may be spam — or you just don’t want to take it — tap Screen call and Google Assistant will answer for you, saying, “Hi, the person you’re calling is using a screening service from Google, and will get a copy of this conversation. Go ahead and say your name, and why you’re calling.”

You’ll see what they say transcribed in real time on your Pixel screen and you can choose whether to answer, send a quick reply, or report as spam.

How to use split screen

To use split screen, simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the multitasking view showing your recent apps and tap the app icon at the top of one of the apps you want open. Then select Split screen and choose the second app you want open. You can drag the bar in the middle to resize, then simply drag it all the way to the top or bottom when you’re done to go full screen with one of the apps.

How to configure Ambient Display

We definitely recommend turning Ambient Display on, so that you can see new notifications and other information on your Pixel 3’s screen even when it’s locked, but you should configure it. Since battery life isn’t the best, we wouldn’t recommend leaving it on all the time. Go to Settings > Display > Advanced > Ambient Display and make sure that the Always on mode is off, but New notifications is on. We also turned on Double-tap to check phone and Lift to check phone, but you might feel one of those options is enough.

How to quick launch the camera

Pixel 3 power button
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

You can simply double tap the power button to quickly launch the camera app at any time, even when your Pixel 3 is locked. It’s a handy shortcut when you want to capture a spontaneous moment and speed is important. You can toggle this feature on and off in Settings > System > Gestures > Jump to camera.

How to use volume keys for camera gestures

You can use your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a’s volume keys to snap photos or zoom in if you configure them. Open the camera app and swipe over to More > Settings, then tap Gestures and choose your preference.

You can also set what double tapping on the screen in the camera app should do here: Zoom in or switch cameras.

How to quickly switch to front-facing camera one-handed

Sometimes you’ll negotiate into the perfect group selfie position and realize that the main camera is on instead of the front-facing camera. Don’t worry, just twist your wrist twice and it should switch to the front-facing camera. This should be on by default, but you can find the option in Settings > System > Gestures > Flip camera.

If you haven’t already, you might want to check out key settings you need to change on your Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 3a XL.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3: Key settings you need to change on your brand-new phone
google-pixel-3a-rear
Mobile

The Google Pixel 3a is a slap in the face for people who bought the Pixel 3

Google’s Pixels are known for their strong software and cameras, but the price of the Pixel 3 was hard to stomach. Enter the Pixel 3a, phones that give you the best of the Pixel 3 at just half the price. Why should you pay more?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Mobile

Google Pixel 3: Key settings you need to change on your brand-new phone

Google's Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are great, but not perfect out of the box. So we've rounded up a handful of key settings you should tweak or turn on to get the most out of your new device.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 2 XL: Which big Pixel is best for you?

If you're wondering what Google has done to trim down the price for the new Pixel 3a XL, then we have the answers right here. Find out exactly what this phone's made of as we compare it to the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 2 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

The Pixel 3 is getting a time-warping new feature and a lot more availability

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now available. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Time Lapse mode from the Pixel 3a range will also be coming to the Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Deals

REI slashes prices on Fitbit Versa and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Fitbit and Garmin make some of the best trackers on the market, and REI has a handful of them on sale right now. These deals let you save as much as $150 on high-end smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 5.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg fortune 2 using phone
Mobile

Robocalls: Don’t be fooled by the one-ring scam, FCC warns

If you hear your phone ring once in the night, you'd better not return the call unless you know who it's from. The advice comes courtesy of the FCC, which is warning of an uptick in the so-called one-ring scam.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 1
Mobile

Google, Best Buy, and B&H are giving $100 gift cards to Google Pixel 3a buyers

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are finally here, offering Google's smart machine learning and artificial intelligence at an affordable price. Want the Google Pixel 3a for yourself? Here's where you can find it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best arcore apps for android feature
Mobile

Google’s ARCore is getting better at tracking moving images

Google has announced a series of updates to ARCore that should make the augmented reality experience a whole lot more fluid. For example, ARCore is getting better at tracking moving images through Augmented Images.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
Wear OS Tiles
Mobile

Here’s what Google’s Tiles on Wear OS look like, and how they work

Smartwatches are all about accessing the information you need, when you need it. Wear OS is about to get a whole lot more convenient with a new interface called Tiles. Google demoed it at I/O 2019 -- here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Mark Jansen
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2: Which Google phone is perfect for you?

The Google Pixel 3a has finally arrived, and it's a pretty amazing midrange phone that proves you don't need to shell out almost a thousand dollars to get great Android performance. But is it better than its flagship cousins?
Posted By Mark Jansen
android 9 pie app switcher
Mobile

Here are the devices that can access the Android Q beta and how to get involved

The first beta for Google's next-generation mobile operating system, Android Q, is finally here -- and you can take part in it. Here's how to download and install the Android Q beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mobile

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is available overseas with up to 12GB of RAM

At MWC 2019, ZTE took the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper