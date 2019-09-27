Amazon drops over $100 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is geared toward those leading an active lifestyle. It automatically tracks up to six exercises and is capable of tracking up to 39 more and monitoring sleep and stress. The watch syncs with your phone and Galaxy Buds and is compatible with Android and iOS.

Smartwatches are one of the most popular tech items around. With so many different brands and types of smartwatches, it can be difficult to know if you are getting a deal or not. Amazon has slashed the price on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, which makes getting a deal on a smartwatch a no-brainer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is built to military standards and is water and dust resistant. The water resistance is a great feature for swimmers as you can wear it swimming and it will track your laps. Dust resistance is great for running or any other outdoor activities.

As with other smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has the main features of your smartphone: Calendar, text messages, calling, etc. What sets this watch apart from its competitors is the fact that it is designed to compete with other fitness wearables. Thus, the ability of this watch automatically switches into sleep mode or automatically begins tracking activity is a major plus.

Many users have noted that they miss the rotating bezel that is a main feature of the Samsung Galaxy Watch but that is notably missing from the Active model. Because the user interface is designed to be used with that rotating bezel, its absence on this model is noticeable. However, if you’ve never owned a Samsung Galaxy Watch and are looking for a great smartwatch that doubles as an activity tracker, you will not miss the rotating bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is also significantly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Watch which most users seem to like. It is reportedly more comfortable to sleep with and many users report forgetting that it is even there. This is a plus for an item that you will be wearing around the clock.

