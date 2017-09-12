Here’s how you can get your hands on the iPhone X

The iPhone X has been revealed at long last, but you’ll have to wait well more than a month before you’re able to get one in your hands. While Apple’s futuristic flagship was announced at its special event on September 12, the device won’t be available for pre-order until October 27, and won’t ship to customers until a week later on November 3.

It won’t be cheap. The base model of the iPhone X with 64GB of storage starts at a whopping $1,000 if you buy through Apple. The 256GB variant will go for an extra $150. You only get two color options, too — Silver and Space Gray — with no hue resembling gold anywhere to be found.

Still, that won’t stop all four major carriers from issuing special discounts and promotions to earn your dollars. We take a look at the deals out there to make Apple’s latest and greatest a bit kinder to your wallet. If the iPhone X is out of your budget, take a look at our iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus buying guide to see if it’s a better fit.

How to buy an unlocked iPhone X

Apple typically makes unlocked models of its phones available shortly after they launch on wireless carriers, and we expect the same for the iPhone X. If you want to buy the device with no commitment, this is the way to go. Apple also offers its own financing, so you aren’t required to pay all up front. Do note, there’s no mention of an unlocked, SIM-free model on the Apple website yet.

How to buy on T-Mobile

T-Mobile will issue you $300 toward your iPhone X if you trade in your iPhone 6 or newer in “good condition.” This deal also applies to the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The savings will be issued in 24 monthly bill credits, so you’ll receive them in installments over the life of the device as your pay it off.

T-Mobile has not yet announced how much it will sell the iPhone X for, nor has the company said when it will open up pre-orders. We’ve contacted the carrier and will report back as soon as we receive word.

You will be able to upgrade to the iPhone X if you are already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program. We’re still awaiting information from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, and we’ll continue to update this guide as soon as we know more.