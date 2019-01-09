The best laptop bags of 2018

The first purchase for any laptop owner should be a case to carry it in. Whether it’s a chic messenger bag for around town or rough-and-tumble backpack that goes well beyond general commuting purposes, keeping your computer safe is crucial to your machine’s lifespan. That applies to bargain laptops just as much as it does an expensive gaming laptop.

We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish, fashionable, and practical laptop bags for everyone looking to add a bit of peace of mind to their daily travels. Some of the bags are costly, but, we’ve included some budget-friendly choices to pick from as well.

Commuters and students

The AmazonBasics Laptop bag is everything you’d expect from the Seattle-based shopping giant. It’s relatively comfortable and easy to carry, conveniently equipped with a padded interior that offers a separate space to hold your laptop without adding any unnecessary bulk.

The minimalist shoulder bag’s multi-compartment design also provides all the necessary space for housing your cables and pens, and given the rock-bottom pricing, you could feasibly purchase a separate bag for each device in your arsenal. The bags accommodate laptops and tablets ranging between 7 and 17 inches, so you don’t need to worry about finding the right size for you. Just don’t expect anything fit for a fashionista, or an indestructible build–pick a durable laptop to complement this bag!

Amazon

This simple, durable backpack is an affordable choice that comes in a huge range of different colors, all with that distinctive brown suede leather bottom section. You’ll find a large main compartment which includes a sleeve for laptops that are 15 inches and smaller. There’s also a front pouch, with some organizing pockets for pens and accessories, and a handy clip.

You’ll find a quick stash pocket on the front of it. The padded shoulder straps are comfortable, it’s not too bulky, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. The laptop pocket isn’t padded, so you might want to combine this with a laptop sleeve.

Amazon

It’s hard to beat the unique style of a Herschel Supply Co bag, and the Retreat is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, this spacious pack is dressed in coated polyester, with a reinforced bottom so you don’t break anything when you set it down quickly.

The laptop sleeve is perfect for keeping your computer steady or holding onto anything you don’t want to be mixed with everything else in your pack. When you need to close everything up, the flap on the top provides adequate protection, with a pull cord inside, and metal clasps to really batten the hatches when the elements try to get the best of you. The Retreat comes in at an appealing price point, and there are sizes above and below it if your needs differ a little from the norm.

Amazon

If you’ve got a massive 17-inch gaming laptop, and you’ve just gotta bring all your stuff with you to the LAN party, the Asus ROG Nomad is a top pick.

With a laptop compartment specifically designed for the Asus ROG G750 series of gaming laptops, you can carry any 17-inch laptop, along with your keyboard, mouse, peripherals, power supply, extra controllers, snacks, drinks, a tablet, a change of clothes, and a jacket. That might be an exaggeration, but only a slight one. It looks great too, boasting the same detail and aesthetic as the Asus ROG G750 series. With plenty of organizational pockets and lots of room, the Asus ROG Nomad is more of a weekend warrior than a work bag.

Amazon

Booq has a well-designed lineup that’s worth more than a cursory glance, but the Cobra Squeeze is currently one of the best laptop backpacks available. The turtle-shell pack is designed with the MacBook and iPad in mind, but you can fit other 15.4-inch laptops in here as well. The fabric is durable, water-repellent, and surprisingly smooth, with construction that won’t embarrass you, regardless of where you go. There’s also a dedicated phone pocket that benefits from an ultra-soft lining.

Booq

Designed for 17-inch laptops, this Hynes Eagle bag accommodates larger laptops that may not fit into small sleeves—and backs up this room up with versatility. The bag includes two main compartments, two front pockets, a zipper pocket, three interior slip pockets, two mesh pockets, and a sleeve section for the laptop. In other words, you can carry nearly whatever you need, making this bag a great selection for commuting or school.

Amazon

The Fit Back is specifically designed for fitness lovers and gym goers who want an effective pack to store their electronics as well as their gym/workout gear. It includes a main compartment for gym stuff and a padded laptop side pocket that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches. There’s also a ventilated shoe compartment on the bottom and a top pocket for smaller devices, along with numerous internal pockets. Even if you don’t go to the gym, consider this pack if you have to change your outfit on the go.

Aer