Digital Trends
Buying Guides

The best laptop bags of 2018

Tyler Lacoma
By
pixelbook vs. macbook pro

The first purchase for any laptop owner should be a case to carry it in. Whether it’s a chic messenger bag for around town or rough-and-tumble backpack that goes well beyond general commuting purposes, keeping your computer safe is crucial to your machine’s lifespan. That applies to bargain laptops just as much as it does an expensive gaming laptop.

We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish, fashionable, and practical laptop bags for everyone looking to add a bit of peace of mind to their daily travels. Some of the bags are costly, but, we’ve included some budget-friendly choices to pick from as well.

Commuters and students

AmazonBasics Laptop Bag ($15)

1 of 6

The AmazonBasics Laptop bag is everything you’d expect from the Seattle-based shopping giant. It’s relatively comfortable and easy to carry, conveniently equipped with a padded interior that offers a separate space to hold your laptop without adding any unnecessary bulk.

The minimalist shoulder bag’s multi-compartment design also provides all the necessary space for housing your cables and pens, and given the rock-bottom pricing, you could feasibly purchase a separate bag for each device in your arsenal. The bags accommodate laptops and tablets ranging between 7 and 17 inches, so you don’t need to worry about finding the right size for you. Just don’t expect anything fit for a fashionista, or an indestructible build–pick a durable laptop to complement this bag!

Amazon

JanSport Right Pack ($62+)

1 of 3

This simple, durable backpack is an affordable choice that comes in a huge range of different colors, all with that distinctive brown suede leather bottom section. You’ll find a large main compartment which includes a sleeve for laptops that are 15 inches and smaller. There’s also a front pouch, with some organizing pockets for pens and accessories, and a handy clip.

You’ll find a quick stash pocket on the front of it. The padded shoulder straps are comfortable, it’s not too bulky, and it comes with a lifetime warranty. The laptop pocket isn’t padded, so you might want to combine this with a laptop sleeve.

Amazon

Herschel Supply Company Retreat Backpack ($71+)

1 of 7
Herschel Supply Co Retreat Backpack

It’s hard to beat the unique style of a Herschel Supply Co bag, and the Retreat is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, this spacious pack is dressed in coated polyester, with a reinforced bottom so you don’t break anything when you set it down quickly.

The laptop sleeve is perfect for keeping your computer steady or holding onto anything you don’t want to be mixed with everything else in your pack. When you need to close everything up, the flap on the top provides adequate protection, with a pull cord inside, and metal clasps to really batten the hatches when the elements try to get the best of you. The Retreat comes in at an appealing price point, and there are sizes above and below it if your needs differ a little from the norm.

Amazon

Asus ROG Nomad V2 backpack ($145)

1 of 14

If you’ve got a massive 17-inch gaming laptop, and you’ve just gotta bring all your stuff with you to the LAN party, the Asus ROG Nomad is a top pick.

With a laptop compartment specifically designed for the Asus ROG G750 series of gaming laptops, you can carry any 17-inch laptop, along with your keyboard, mouse, peripherals, power supply, extra controllers, snacks, drinks, a tablet, a change of clothes, and a jacket. That might be an exaggeration, but only a slight one. It looks great too, boasting the same detail and aesthetic as the Asus ROG G750 series. With plenty of organizational pockets and lots of room, the Asus ROG Nomad is more of a weekend warrior than a work bag.

Amazon

Booq Cobra Squeeze ($190+)

Booq has a well-designed lineup that’s worth more than a cursory glance, but the Cobra Squeeze is currently one of the best laptop backpacks available. The turtle-shell pack is designed with the MacBook and iPad in mind, but you can fit other 15.4-inch laptops in here as well. The fabric is durable, water-repellent, and surprisingly smooth, with construction that won’t embarrass you, regardless of where you go. There’s also a dedicated phone pocket that benefits from an ultra-soft lining.

Booq

Hynes Eagle Soft Canvas Messenger Bag ($40)

Hynes Eagle Bag

Designed for 17-inch laptops, this Hynes Eagle bag accommodates larger laptops that may not fit into small sleeves—and backs up this room up with versatility. The bag includes two main compartments, two front pockets, a zipper pocket, three interior slip pockets, two mesh pockets, and a sleeve section for the laptop. In other words, you can carry nearly whatever you need, making this bag a great selection for commuting or school.

Amazon

Aer Fit Pack 2 ($45)

Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack

The Fit Back is specifically designed for fitness lovers and gym goers who want an effective pack to store their electronics as well as their gym/workout gear. It includes a main compartment for gym stuff and a padded laptop side pocket that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches. There’s also a ventilated shoe compartment on the bottom and a top pocket for smaller devices, along with numerous internal pockets. Even if you don’t go to the gym, consider this pack if you have to change your outfit on the go.

Aer

Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo Yoga S940’s inverted notch and curved glass make its bezels vanish

Lenovo’s latest Yoga laptop has a few tricks up its sleeve. By using an inverted notch above the screen and curved glass along the edges of the display, the Yoga S940 creates subtle fair and sets a new standard for laptop elegance.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fitbit versa full review 30
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Charge 3 and Fitbit Versa smartwatch

Amazon is slashing prices on Fitbit devices left and right. Pretty much everything from the Fitbit Versa to the Charge 3 is getting a sweet discount of $20 or more for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

Breeze through security with the best laptop backpacks for traveling

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, the best laptop bag for traveling will get you through your gate without sacrificing style. These 10 options are designed to make air travel easy.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Les Shu
best workout headphones on sale bose feature
Deals

The best deals on workout headphones that aren’t Apple AirPods

If you don't have the right sports headphones but love getting a sweat on to an epic pump-up playlist, it's time to invest in a good pair. Buying yourself something new to support your active lifestyle might just be the extra motivation you…
Posted By Leah Bjornson
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 5
Computing

Oculus’ Quest is the headset that will make me (and you) a VR believer

Without excessive wires or complicated setup, and a price point that makes sense for tech that just isn't there yet, Oculus' upcoming standalone headset, the Quest, could bring VR mainstream.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
IBM Q System One
Computing

IBM offers a peek at the future of quantum computing with the Q System One

IBM continues to invest in quantum computing for commercial applications with the unveiling of the fully integrated Q System One at CES 2019. An industry first, the Q System One is a completely integrated quantum computer.
Posted By Michael Archambault
tp link wi fi 6 router ces 2019 archerrouter01
Computing

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 routers look more like alien spaceships than ever

TP-Link's latest consumer networking hardware looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Surrounded by red-accented aerials, these Wi-Fi 6 routers are fast and eye catching.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell announces 55 inch 4k oled monitor ces 2019 dwawpzcv4aa8lj3
Computing

Alienware’s amazing 55-inch monitor has OLED screen, 4K resolution

At its CES 2019 event, Dell dropped a surprise to consumers, announcing a new 55-inch, 120Hz, 4K OLED display. Also announced were plans to expand OLED to its 15-inch gaming notebooks.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ZenBook S13 Hands-on UX392
Computing

Tiny bezels and HDR rule our 5 best laptops of CES 2019

Dell, Asus, Huawei, and Lenovo have some new laptops coming soon that leverage tiny bezels and HDR to fit excellent displays into the smallest chassis. In fact, they've introduced the five best laptops at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Intel gets sneaky with new 9th-gen desktop CPUs without dedicated graphics

In what could be a bid to compete with AMD's Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, Intel sneaked new 9th-generation desktop CPUs -- without dedicated graphics -- into its portfolio for 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Laptop press kit stock photo
Computing

Here are the big features to look out for in the upcoming Windows 10 19H1 update

Microsoft has released a preview version of its next features update for Windows 10. The release is limited to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring. Here are the big features to look out for in this new features update.
Posted By Anita George
Next Page
1 of 5