We’re all in this together, and that’s whether we like it or not. Just about every country and major city in the world is grappling with the new reality of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. In the U.S. alone, the virus outbreak has already led to more than 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,000 related deaths. And then there’s the impact on healthcare facilities and workers and first responders where the systems in place seem to be bursting from the seems. Add in the grim economic fallout and sky-high unemployment rate, it may be hard to see light at the end of the tunnel.

However, with every hardship, even at this magnitude, comes relief. And it’s coming from us. Even while millions of Americans are facing health and financial uncertainty, we’re seeing the best of humanity shine bright in these times with individuals, especially in the healthcare industries, who put themselves in the line of fire to treat those infected and stop the spread of the virus. But, you don’t have to be a nurse or doctor to do your part.

Your shopping, too, can support the fight against COVID-19. Some companies, despite dealing with sharp declines in revenue, are stepping up to the plate and offering support in various ways. In many cases, proceeds from your purchases will then go to supporting people in need, first responders, healthcare facilities, nurses, doctors, and other medical staff. We’re all still going to need to buy things. Below are ways your purchases can support the fight against coronavirus, and in many cases, these companies and brands are extending a discount to shoppers, as well.

One of the leading percussion massage gun brands, Theragun, has partnered with Feeding America to donate funds to provide 100 meals to people who need them for each massage gun sold — and to encourage you to buy now, it’s discounted the best-in-class Theragun Liv, Theragun G3, and Theragun G3 Pro by up to $150, with financing available from as little as $17 per month.

The quality smartphone accessories brand is donating 100% of proceeds from purchases of UV Sanitizer to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The UV Sanitizer cleans 99.9% of germs that live on your phone’s surface.

A household name for vacuums and air purifiers, Dyson is using their factories to produce 15,000 ventilators for hospitals to help treat patients. Take a glance at a curated list of Dyson’s best deals or go straight to Dyson’s website to support the vacuum brand.

The computer/printer brand is working with its manufacturing partners to 3D print the most needed parts — including field ventilators and FFP3 face masks — in the fight against coronavirus. For the medical community, HP is also taking requests for items needed to 3D print.

Under Armour has pledged to $2 million to support communities with half of that going to Feeding America. In addition, the athletic brand is extending a 10% off offer to members of the military, first responders, EMT, and medical professionals. Free shipping is also currently available for all orders and free returns.

The Allbirds brand is known for its ultra comfortable eco-friendly shoes. Through its website, you can bundle a purchase of a pair of shoes with another pair that will be donated to someone in the healthcare community.

Another online shoe brand, Greats, is donating $15 of every purchase to City Harvest until April 30.

The high-end fashion brand is switching gears to focus on manufacturing face masks that will be donated to public facilities. Additionally, 20% of all Hugo Boss’ U.S. sales will be donated to the American Red Cross for COVID-19 relief efforts.

If you haven’t heard of Boll & Branch, they are a bedding brand known mostly for ultra-soft high-quality sheets. In the fight against coronavirus, they are manufacturing mattresses and pillows to donate to emergency medical operations. Additionally, with promocode GOODNESS, shoppers get 10% with another 10% of proceeds going toward funding their donation efforts.

The bed-in-a-box mattress brand is donating their extra beds to hospitals and medical centers around the country. They are also extended a 15% off offer on all mattresses.

We will continue to update this post with companies and brands that we see are giving back in the fight against COVID-19. Find additional coronavirus coverage here, and everything you need to know about working from home here.

