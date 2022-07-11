‘Twas the day before Prime Day and all through the internet, every creature was stirring, especially Best Buy. Seriously, Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for its money in regard to Prime Day deals this year. The Best Buy Prime Day deals have been excellent in the days leading up to the main event, and we’ve put together a list of some of our favorites that we’d definitely encourage you to check out. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime Day takes place July 12 and July 13 and we’re expecting even more crazy deals, but the ones below are the best we expect to see on these particular products at any retailer, including in the rival Walmart Prime Day deals event.

Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Air Fryer — $50, was $150

This year’s Prime Day Air Fryer deals have been really exciting, but the best of them may be the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets that is currently on sale at Best Buy. With the Bella Pro Series 8 Quart Air Fryer, you can cook different foods in two different ways and have them finish at exactly the same time. Whether you’re making dinner for your family or catering for a crowd, the large capacity and dual baskets make it quicker and easier to prepare the foods you love for the people you love. The Bella Pro Series 8-Quart has six smart built-in cooking programs, so you can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate all at the touch of a button. Its intuitive digital touchscreen makes it super easy to operate, and best of all, the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is easy to clean thanks to the dishwasher-safe baskets and crisping trays. Need more cleaning advice? Check out our piece on how to clean an air fryer.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $79, was $139

Chromebooks have become a household favorite, so it’s no surprise that this year’s Prime Day Chromebook deals are really enticing. The Chromebook 3 has a super-sleek design and runs the incredibly fast Chrome OS, which not only will help reduce battery drain, but also helps it boot up almost instantly with automatic updates. It has built-in virus protection and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, so you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life while you run all of your apps at the same time. The Chromebook 3 weighs only 2.42 pounds and measures only .67 inches thick. It has a built in media reader, allowing photo transfers to be simpler than ever,and supports microSD memory card formats. It has a built-in HD webcam, as well as a microphone, which makes it easier than ever to take all of your Zoom calls for work and stay in touch with your family and friends. Best of all, you can stream your favorite movies and TV in 4K and play all of your favorite games in 720p. If you’re headed back to school, you’re definitely going to want to check out the Chromebook 3, as well as the rest of the best student laptop deals. The Chromebook 3 has everything you want in a laptop.

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones — $124, was $250

Whether you’re hitting the gym or going on a walk, you’re going to need a pair of quality headphones to keep you going, which is why you need to hop on the best headphone deals currently going on. One of the best Prime Day headphone deals happening right now is on the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones, which will completely change your listening experience. These headphones have feed-forward and feedback mics on each side, meaning that you can count on next-level digital noise canceling. They also have EXTRA BASS, which gives you deep, punchy sound, enhancing all of your low-end frequencies. You can listen all day long and then recharge in minutes thanks to 30 hours of battery life. They’re foldable, so you can easily pack them on the go and they come with a carrying case to make traveling a breeze. These headphones were made to instantly upgrade your listening experience.

70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Everyone looks forward to the Prime Day TV deals each year, and this year you won’t be disappointed. The 70-inch 4K TV by TCL makes the perfect addition to any living room, game room, or backyard theater. It delivers gorgeous Ultra HD picture quality, with four times the resolution of Full HD. You can watch all of your favorite streaming services in one place, including Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu, all of which you can access directly from the home screen. It features built-in Google Assistant, so you can search for movies and shows, get entertainment recommendations, and access media playback controls, all with the sound of your voice. Bluetooth wireless connectivity lets you stream music directly to your phone, headphones, or a soundbar. This TV has everything you need to take your viewing experience to the next level.

HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop –$500, was $800

This is one of the best gaming PC deals gamers have been waiting for. The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop will help you achieve peak PC gaming, which is why out of all of the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, this is the one you’ll want to jump on ASAP. The HP Victus operates on Windows 11 and features a 15.6-inch diagonal display. It comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor that distributes performance where you need it the most. The HP Victus has 8GB of memory, which allows all of your games to run smoothly, as well as any photo and video apps that you may wish to use. Thanks to 512GB of internal storage, you’ll get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. Best of all, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card gives you breakthrough graphics performance that will supercharge all of your favorite games. The list of bells and whistles on this laptop goes on and on, but the bottom line is that this laptop is the one you need to elevate all of your gaming experiences.

