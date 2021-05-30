Walmart Memorial Day Sale 2021: Best tech deals you can shop

The Memorial Day sales are here so we thought we’d help you find the best tech deals by checking out all the best deals that Walmart has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a new streaming device, printer, TV, or even a Chromebook, we’ve got all the best offers neatly lined up here so you don’t have to go browsing the sales yourself. Read on as we guide you through them.

If you’re looking to enhance all your streaming needs, this Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the best Roku devices out there. It offers 4K and HDR streaming with a long-range wireless receiver which ensures 4 times the range compared to its competitors. That means a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms that are far away from your router. Alongside that is a voice remote so you can talk to your TV rather than worry about buttons, plus there’s support for every streaming service you can think of from Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, to HBO and Showtime.

Looking for a great all-in-one printer? This Epson Expression Home XP-5100 wireless printer is ideal for your everyday printing needs. It prints at up to 14 pages per minute with up to 7.5 pages per minute for color pages or prints. A 150-sheet capacity tray means you don’t have to worry about replenishing the paper too often, while the printer also offers scanning functionality, too. You can even easily print via your mobile with no network required thanks to Wi-Fi Direct. As a general all-rounder, you simply can’t go wrong.

For those looking to upgrade their home office setup with a new monitor, this LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor is a great deal. It’s a full HD monitor with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and supports Radeon FreeSync technology for clearer and smoother gaming. Input lag is minimized drastically thanks to Dynamic Action Sync technology while other LG features such as Black Stabilizer mean dark scenes look better than anywhere else. All that makes this a great monitor for both work and pleasure.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum — $189, was $330

With a huge $140 savings to be had here, the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum is a fantastic robot vacuum for the price. It’s well designed with a 3-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from both carpets and hardwood floors. Dual multi-surface brushes work together to grab all the debris while patented dirt detect sensors are smart enough to know when to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. An edge-sweeping brush and the ability to schedule when it cleans means this is a fantastic addition to your home.

Acer Chromebook Spin — $199, was $299

With a whopping $100 off the usual price, this budget-priced Acer Chromebook Spin just got even more tempting. It’s a convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook with a touchscreen so it’s ideal if you can’t decide if you need a laptop or tablet to work on. An 11.6-inch HD screen is ideal for both purposes with a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC keeping you happy, too. 15 hours of battery life means you can’t really beat this device for portability which is exactly what all the best Chromebooks are about.

GoPro Hero8 Action Camera — $300, was $349

Considered to be the most versatile, unshakable HERO camera ever, the GoPro Hero8 action camera is ideal for those looking to record what they get up to, no matter how active they may be. It has unshakable HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with digital lenses that make it easier to get the best view of whatever you’re doing. Additional features like TimeWarp 2.0 and, LiveBurst and the ability to record night lapse videos means it’s perfect for mostly anything you put your mind to.

With a huge saving of $350 to be had here, it almost feels obvious to explain why a 70-inch 4K TV for $550 should be snapped up immediately. In the case of this JVC one, it has a lot going for it including 3 HDMI connections at a time when many only have 2 connections. Along with that, it has Roku built into it so it’s easy to stream all your favorite shows and movies from more than 5,000 streaming channels. You can even search for them via voice if you use the Roku mobile app. Ultimately though, it’s the massive display that’ll lure you in here and we don’t blame you at all.

