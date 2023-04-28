Mother’s Day is coming up — don’t forget to spoil your mom! Tech products make great gifts. Unlike books and jewelry, which often gather dust shortly after being unwrapped, tech products get used every day, as long as you match the product to your mom’s needs and lifestyle. A smart home hub with a screen will make it easier for her to have video calls with her grandkids. A smartwatch will help her track her activity and send texts from her wrist. A new blender can replace the one she’s been using since you were a baby. So cook your mom a nice dinner, reminisce with her over a photo album, then give her a gift from one of the best Mother’s Day tech deals. These are our picks.

Cozyla Album Smart Photo Frame

With Cozyla, you get an easy-to-use and intuitive photo frame to share all of your family’s best moments, but it’s like no other digital frame out there. It’s the world’s first smart photo frame with both Alexa – Amazon’s smart voice assistant – and ChatGPT built-in. Not only will you get beautiful and personal photos but you can also use the frame to check the weather, get news updates, set alarms, play music, and manage other smart home devices. It sets up in just a few minutes, and you get unlimited free cloud storage to upload and share as many precious family memories as you want. It’s the perfect gift for Mom, and you can save up to 40% off all Cozyla frames by using the Mother’s Day promo code MOM20 at checkout.



Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $35, was $40

Does your mom need to be pulled into the 21st century? Ease her into the world of smart home technology with the simplest and cheapest device available, the Amazon Echo Dot. This puck shaped device will help her send texts, listen to music, turn the lights on and off and much more. It will fit on any shelf or countertop, and it’s easy to hide if it doesn’t fit your aesthetic. The Amazon Echo Dot is little device that makes interfaces with technology more intuitive. There are a ton of different configurations of the Echo in our Amazon Echo deals, if this little puck isn’t quite what you’re looking for.

Conair SKN Sonic Facial Brush — $70, was $80

Your mom has spent her whole life pampering you. It’s time to pamper her — or at least let her pamper herself. This Conair SKN Sonic Facial Brush is a daily use brush mom can easily integrate into her skincare routine. It has three different brushes that each help clean, exfoliate and rejuvenate skin. She can use it in combination with the cleansers and moisturizers she already owns, but with the extra power a rechargeable brush adds.

Amazon Echo Show 8 — $85, was $130

If you don’t live in the same city as your mom, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great way to start having family video calls. It’s a full smart device, like the above Echo Dot, but with a compact screen built right into it. Along with video calls, the Echo Show lets you monitor video doorbells and security cameras, watch YouTube, or just check the weather. It’s a great introduction to the world of smart home devices.

Apple AirPods 2 — $100, was $130

Best Buy has discounted the Apple AirPods 2, just in time for Mother’s Day. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds are the new standard in headphones, and your mom deserves an upgrade. AirPods deals are the perfect gift if she has an iPhone or a MacBook as they pair with other Apple products seamlessly. This discount comes with the recharging case, so they can be used all day without any need to be plugged into a wall socket.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System — $150, was $200

We all want a blender, but for some reason we’re always hesitant to buy one for ourselves. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a multi-use device that replace your blender, mixer and food processor. It comes with several different attachments that allow for a wide range of uses. Your mom can make her to-go smoothies in the 16-ounce serving cups, mix cookie dough in the massive 64-ounce bowl, and blend a whole recipe’s worth of ingredients in the massive 72-ounce pitcher.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve — $160, was $190

Mom’s are some of the busiest people in the world — so busy they can barely have time to make coffee. If this reminds you of your mom, get her a Keurig from our Keurig deals. She can make a single cup of coffee in a few minutes, get her shot of caffeine, and move on with her day. The K-Elite is built for one cup of coffee at a time, but you can select how big that cup is and how strong you want the coffee. It even makes iced coffee.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — $250, was $310

It’s important to stay active as you get older. One way to ensure that you’re getting your daily exercise in is by tracking it. Get your mom a smartwatch and she’ll know exactly how much activity she’s getting in. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 does more than that. It’s also a link to your smartphone, letting you check messages and even call people right on your wrist. If your mom has a Samsung phone, this is the perfect gift for her.

Beats Studio 3 — $250, was $350

For the mom who’s a music lover, there’s no better gift than some quality headphones. Beats Studio 3 headphones are a great option for anyone from casual listeners to audiophiles, especially if they like Beat’s famous bass-boosted sound. These headphones fit completely over your ears and are noise-cancelling, making them great for traveling, commuting and just getting some peace and quiet in general.

