All the latest Amazon Prime Day projector deals and sales

Should you buy a new projector on Prime Day?

Prime Day is always a great sales event for big discounts on technology, and this year is no exception. That means it’s a good time to buy a new projector if you’re currently in the market to upgrade your home theater setup. Projectors can cost from $100 to thousands of dollars, so before diving into the Prime Day projector sales, it’s a good idea to know how much you can (or are willing to) spend.

You might also wonder if you should wait for other sales like Black Friday. While Black Friday does see sales from a wider range of retailers, Prime Day typically sees just as good sales from Amazon. Given the huge range of projectors that Amazon has available, you’re likely to find what you need. And that means there’s no need to wait for Black Friday, so you can pick up a deal on Prime Day instead and get your projector sooner. Of course, even if it’s cheap, you still want your projector to be of good quality, so do some thinking and research before you make a choice.

For most people, the big debate is whether they should get a projector or a TV. There are advantages and disadvantages to each, so take your time to think through your needs before dropping a big wad of cash on Prime Day. The advantage a projector has over a TV is that it doesn’t take up much wall space. Some people don’t like the look of a huge TV, especially in a living space, and they find it dominates a room even when it’s not in use. For these people, a projector is a great way to enjoy a large, high-quality image when they want it without having a TV hung on their wall all the time.

Projectors are also just fun! They bring some of the cinema magic to a home theater, recreating that cozy movie theater experience to a home movie night. And, like TVs, projectors can also be used for gaming by plugging in a console or TV. If you’ve never tried gaming on a huge wall, it’s a good time.

There are some reasons to opt for a TV rather than a projector though. Projectors often struggle in bright conditions, such as during the day when it’s sunny. If you only want to watch movies in the evenings, that’s no problem. But if you want to watch during the day as well, you might not be happy with the paleness of a projected image. A more powerful projector can overcome this — look for its brightness measured in lumens, with more powerful projectors having a high lumen level that will make the image visible even in sunshine — but you’ll pay more for a more powerful projector.

How to choose a projector on Prime Day

When you’re choosing a projector, you’ll need to consider the brightness of your projector and the room that it will be used in. Projectors are ideal for basements that have either no windows or small windows that can be easily blocked with blackout shades. If it’s for your living room and you don’t like the look of thick blackout curtains, you might want to opt for a TV instead.

Another issue with room selection is the size of a screen. If you have very smooth, very white walls, you might be able to get away with projecting directly onto the wall if there’s enough empty space. But most people much prefer the look of an image when it’s projected onto a screen. A screen can easily roll away when it’s not in use, so it needn’t be a bulky piece of kit. But you will need enough space to install the screen and roll it down somewhere with comfortable viewing options.

You also need to ensure there’s an appropriate distance between where your projector is located and where your screen is located, called the “throw distance.” Measure the distance in your space and look for a projector with a similar throw distance. Remember that you can mount your projector to the ceiling to keep it out of the way, so you might have some room for adjustment of throw distance by moving the projector rather than the screen.

The biggest decisions to make when selecting a projector are resolution and budget. These two are closely related — if you don’t want to spend more than $100, you’re not going to get a 4K projector — so think about what you can afford. We’d recommend a 1080p resolution as the very lowest for home theaters, as resolutions lower than this just aren’t pleasant for watching a movie. Of course, if you want a portable projector for showing slideshows at work, for example, then your needs might be different. In that case, you can pick up a very cheap option and it will do what you need. 4K projectors are now commonly available, and for the movie enthusiast, these are a great choice if you’re willing to spend the extra money.

Another issue to consider is the audio included in the projector. Many projectors now come with speakers built in, but these are usually very weak and not good for watching movies. Again, this might be okay if all you need is the occasional sound effect for your work presentations. But if you’re planning to settle down and enjoy a movie, then you’ll likely want to get a separate speaker system.

When it comes to brands of projectors, you’ll find a massive array from many brands you’ve likely never heard of. For a cheap projector for casual use, that’s not a big deal. But if you’re after a high quality projector for serious use, look out for top respected brands like Optoma, BenQ, LG, or Sony. For Prime Day, also keep a look out for Amazon’s Anker brand, which offers affordable projectors that are popular due to their solid quality.

