11 holiday tech deals you can shop with Christmas delivery

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you need to do some last-minute shopping, there’s no shortage of tech deals that you can take advantage of right now. You need to make sure that the products that you’re buying will arrive before Christmas though, and with shipping channels expected to get congested soon and retailers’ stocks quickly running out, that means you need to finalize your purchases as soon as possible.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up 11 holiday tech deals that you can shop right now, with deliveries in time for Christmas. If you see a deal that you like, you should click the Buy Now button immediately, while supplies last.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $20, was $40

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, like the best Alexa speakers, provides easy access to Amazon’s digital assistant, with impressive sound quality from such a compact device that you can place practically anywhere around the house. You can issue voice commands to Alexa for functions such as searching for information, launching playlists from your favorite streaming service, and controlling other smart home devices, among the best Alexa commands. The smart speaker will also let you enjoy the best Alexa skills, which are small, free apps that you can download to add new functionalities. You can buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $20 from Amazon Echo deals, half the device’s original price of $40 after a $20 discount.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

To upgrade your non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you want to enjoy a new interface on your 4K TV, you should purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming stick plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, and after a relatively simple setup process, you will be able to access the Fire TV platform. You’ll have access to all your favorite streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, and you can easily search for new content that fits your preferences. With the Alexa Voice Remote, you can control playback, launch apps, and access your other smart home devices. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is currently more affordable at just $30, after a $20 discount from Amazon to its original price of $50.

Amazon Kindle (2019) — $55, was $90

For an alternative to reading traditional books, you should purchase the affordable Amazon Kindle. The 2019 version of the ebook reader features a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen with e-ink technology, so the digital books will look like real ones on the display. It comes with 8GB of internal memory, which is a lot of space for ebooks that you can easily download through the device’s built-in Kindle Store and an adjustable front light for comfortable reading at any time of the day. The ebook reader can last for more than 30 days on a single charge, and it’s very lightweight so you won’t be uncomfortable when holding it in one hand. The 2019 Amazon Kindle is part of Amazon’s Kindle deals, bringing its price down to just $55 after a $35 discount to its original price of $90.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best fitness trackers, as it’s extremely feature-packed for its price. The wearable device looks stylish and offers a battery life that can last up to seven days on a single charge. It’s loaded with advanced health metrics, including an electrodermal activity sensor that checks your stress level, an ECG app that monitors for heart rhythm irregularities, and daily readiness score that reveals if you’re ready to exercise or if you should focus on recovery, among many others. It also has a built-in GPS, so you can see your real-time pace and distance even without your smartphone nearby. Best Buy is selling the Fitbit Charge 5 at $50 off, lowering the fitness tracker’s price to $130 from its original price of $180.

Asus 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $249

If most laptop deals are still too expensive for your budget, you might want to consider buying a Chromebook, which is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system heavily depends on web-based apps in lieu of installed software, so even with low-priced components such as in the Asus 14-inch Chromebook, the device offers quick startups and snappy performance. With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD display, the machine is perfect for basic functions such as checking emails, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. It supports voice commands through Google Assistant. If you think the Asus 14-inch Chromebook is perfect for you, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount that brings its price down to just $149 from its original price of $249.

Dell SE2722H monitor — $190, was $250

After buying a new CPU or upgrading its components, you should check out monitor deals so that your display will give justice to the increased processing power. The Dell SE2722H is a highly recommended option, with its 27-inch Full HD screen with a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. The monitor features slim bezels that minimize distractions, and a built-in power supply unit and cable holder to help reduce the clutter on your desk. It also comes with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions that can cause eye fatigue when you’re looking at the monitor for hours. The Dell SE2722H is available with a $60 price cut from Dell, making it more affordable at $190 from its original price of $250.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones — $248, was $350

If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, you shouldn’t pass the chance for a discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are on top of Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. The headphones offer excellent sound quality, with active noise cancellation powered by Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology to block all external sounds. They are also able to detect what you’re doing — such as whether you’re waiting, walking, or traveling — then make adjustments to ambient sound settings. The headphones can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, with a quick charging feature that replenishes five hours of playback after just 10 minutes. You can purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones from Best Buy for just $248, after a $102 discount to their original price of $350.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches because of its amazing design and comprehensive fitness features. With a thinner bezel, there’s a 20% increase in screen area compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the smartwatch comes with reliable software with Apple’s WatchOS 8. The Apple Watch Series 7 can measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, detect irregular heart rhythm, and track your sleeping patterns, among its other health monitoring capabilities. If you want the Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist, check out Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for the GPS, 41mm version of the wearable device that lowers its price to $349, after a $50 discount to its original price of $399.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $500, was $750

Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is among the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now. Its 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range displays realistic colors and sharp details, while also upscaling non-4K content. Like most of Digital Trends’ best TVs, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, for easy access to virtually unlimited content through today’s streaming services. The TV also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can issue voice commands for various functions. The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is down to $500 on Best Buy, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $550, was $650

The best gaming desktops will let you play the latest games without any slowdowns and crashes, and that’s what you’ll enjoy with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, so it can run today’s video games without any issues. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, and a robust power supply that keeps it ready for any component upgrades. The sleek tower also features customizable LED lights for personalization purposes, to match the game that you’re playing or your setup’s primary colorway. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is available for just $550, after a $100 discount under HP’s gaming PC deals to its original price of $650.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+with Type Cover — $700, was $930

Microsoft Surface Pro deals are always popular because of the line’s versatile and reliable devices, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, and it can transform between tablet and laptop forms with the included Type Cover. At the center is a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18% more vertical screen real estate than traditional laptops. When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, the refreshed version of the 2-in-1 device offers improved performance and longer battery life. Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for just $700, reducing the bundle’s price by $230 from its original price of $930.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations