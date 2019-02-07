Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Kia Sportage gets a bigger standard touchscreen and more driver aids

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 Kia Sportage

The current-generation Kia Sportage is a competent rival to vehicles like the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4. When we first drove it in 2016, we were impressed by the Sportage’s styling, driving dynamics, and high-quality interior — but that doesn’t mean Kia can rest on its laurels. A refreshed 2020 Sportage, which debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, will get an extra dose of tech.

The Sportage’s styling was already a strong point, helping the Kia stand out in parking lots crowded with other compact crossovers. Kia kept the changes to a minimum for 2020, giving the Sportage new headlights, a redesigned front bumper with more complex detailing, a new rear bumper, and a reshaped exhaust tip, among other tweaks. LED headlights and fog lights are available as optional extras.

On the inside, the 2020 Sportage gets a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, something previously available only on the top trim level. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as well, and a wireless smartphone charging tray is available at extra cost. Kia also added several new driver aids, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, high beam assist, and a driver-attention monitor.

No mechanical changes were made to the 2020 Sportage. That means the standard engine remains a 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. An optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 240 hp and 260 lb-ft. Both engines are coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. The turbocharged engine offers more grunt than many rivals, but Kia hasn’t seen fit to transplant one of its hybrid powertrains into the Sportage and challenge the Toyota RAV4 hybrid and Nissan Rogue hybrid.

The 2020 Kia Sportage will be available in four trim levels when it goes on sale later this year. New for 2020 is an S trim level, which joins the existing LX, EX, and SX models. Pricing will be announced closer to the 2020 Sportage’s arrival in showrooms. But the biggest news for Kia in calendar year 2019 is, quite literally, the Telluride SUV. Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show and set to go on sale in the coming months, the Telluride is Kia’s largest-ever production model.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger
2019 audi q8 review se 30
Product Review

Audi’s high-tech flagship Q8 SUV is perfect for an adventure

The 2019 Audi Q8 sits atop the Q7 in Audi’s SUV lineup. The Q8 tries to live up to its flagship status with more tech, and a greater emphasis on style and performance, as well as some references to Audi’s rallying past.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty aims to balance brawn with brains

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new tech, a gargantuan 7.3-liter gasoline V8 engine, and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Will that be enough to take on fresher rivals from Chevrolet and Ram?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
'Recommissioned' Porsche Carrera GT
Cars

Porsche overhauls a Carrera GT supercar, complete with silver-coated wheels

The Porsche Carrera GT went out of production about 15 years ago, and one customer wanted to give the supercar a refresh. So Porsche completely dissembled the rare Carrera GT and rebuilt or upgraded virtually every part.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ducati Scrambler
Cars

Ducati: Electrification will affect design of motorcycles more than cars

As Ducati prepares to release its first electric model, Digital Trends spoke to Andrea Ferraresi, the company's head of design, about the possibilities that electrification creates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition
Cars

Land Rover gives the Range Rover Velar a dose of V8 muscle with special edition

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar was all about luxury, but Land Rover is giving it a dose of performance with the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. The one-year-only special edition packs a 550-horsepower V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota TRD Pro teaser
Cars

Toyota teases new TRD Pro ‘off-road beast’ for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota will add a new model to its TRD Pro lineup of off-road vehicles at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The automaker already sells TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Locan Clampitt Mazda Hot Lap Challenge
Cars

Mazda Hot Lap Challenge winner to test drive in MX-5 Cup car

Mazda Motorsports and iRacing partnered to find undiscovered talent in the gaming world. Now there’s a winner who has earned a test day in a Global MX-5 Cup car, and a new chance to win in 2019.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
News

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts impressive towing and payload figures, but polarizing exterior styling will likely be what everyone talks about. Chevy definitely took more risks in that department than Ford or Ram, but will that pay…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda mx 5 rf review fullwide
Product Review

Weak no more. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 finally gets the power it deserves

We’ve always just accepted the Miata’s puny power for the sake of its sensational handling and featherweight fun. No more, however, because Mazda’s engine tweaks for the 2019 model year finally give the MX-5 the perfect amount of…
Posted By Miles Branman
waymo taxi
Cars

Waymo may take a ride with Nissan-Renault for robo-taxi services

Autonomous car company Waymo is reportedly preparing to partner with the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance to develop driverless taxis and other services connected with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla cuts the price of the Model 3 again, this time by $1,100

The Tesla Model 3 is getting its second price cut of 2019. Tesla reduced the price by $1,100, bringing the base price of the electric car down to $42,900 before government incentives.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain concept teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s intrepid plan to compete with Rolls-Royce takes shape

Aston Martin is preparing to resurrect the Lagonda nameplate to use it on a sub-brand focused on making luxurious electric cars. It's taking aim at Rolls-Royce and Bentley, among other rivals.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
Cars

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein