The Toyota Prius got a significant update for the 2019 model year that added all-wheel drive, but the Prius was still missing one important feature. Toyota didn’t give its bestselling hybrid the updated infotainment system available in other models, like the Corolla. That’s been rectified with the 2020 Toyota Prius, while the rest of the car remains largely unchanged.

Available on the Prius L Eco, LE, and XLE trim levels, the new infotainment system adds Apple CarPlay, as well as Amazon Alexa compatibility. However, the Prius still isn’t available with Android Auto, even though some other Toyota models are getting the feature. A 7.0-inch touchscreen display is standard.

Toyota did not make any mechanical changes to the Prius, which has been around in its current form since the 2016 model year. A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine works with Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive system, for a total of 121 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, and an all-wheel drive option carries over from the 2019 model year. Similar to the all-wheel drive systems used in Toyota’s hybrid crossovers, an additional electric motor powers the rear wheels, with no direct connection to the front wheels. The system defaults to front-wheel drive in the name of fuel economy, and only works at speeds up to 43 mph.

Gas mileage ratings remain unchanged for the 2020 model year. The most fuel-efficient Prius is the front-wheel drive L Eco model, which is rated at 56 mpg combined (58 mpg city, 53 mpg highway) by the EPA. Other front-wheel drive Prius models are rated at 52 mpg combined (54 mpg city, 50 mpg highway). All-wheel drive models are rated at 50 mpg combined (52 mpg city, 48 mpg highway).

Like most other Toyota models, the 2020 Prius comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). This bundle of driver aids includes: autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing for the 2020 Toyota Prius starts at $25,155 for a base Prius L Eco with front-wheel drive, and rises to $30,205 for a fully-loaded XLE model with all-wheel drive (all prices include a mandatory $955 destination charge). If the standard Prius isn’t efficient enough for you, Toyota also offers the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, with an EPA-rated 25 miles of electric range.

