Digital Trends
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Yaris offers big car tech in a small, Mazda-flavored package

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 9
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris

Toyota proved small economy cars can be cool when it released the Corolla Hatch in 2018. And yet, the dowdy Yaris lingered on as the opposite of cool. The Japanese firm hopes to change that by rebooting the nameplate for the 2020 model year with help from Mazda.

The 2020 Toyota Yaris is new, yet it’s familiar. It’s a hatchback variant of the Yaris Sedan, which means it’s essentially a Toyota-badged Mazda2, a model sold overseas but not in America. Like its sedan sibling, it wears a distinctive front-end design characterized by a gaping grille flanked by a pair of sharp headlights. When viewed from the side, the sculpted character lines give the Yaris an unusually curvaceous look that betrays its Mazda genes. The Toyota influence grows stronger out back. Is it a Toyazda? a Mazdaris? Either way, the final design is surprisingly cohesive and handsome.

Mazda’s influence on design continues in the cabin. The driver faces a three-spoke steering wheel, and an instrument cluster that’s part analog, part digital. Toyota placed a 7.0-inch touchscreen on top of the dashboard to display an infotainment system that’s compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — the company is finally letting the two tech giants into its cars. Bluetooth connectivity and voice recognition technology come standard, and navigation is available at an extra cost.

The Yaris seats four passengers, though squeezing a fifth person in the middle of the rear bench is possible for shorter journeys. Trunk space checks in at 15.9 cubic feet.

Power for the Yaris comes from a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 106 horsepower. It spins the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Toyota won’t offer a stick or all-wheel drive due to a lack of demand. Digital Trends praised the Yaris Sedan for being surprisingly agile and fun to drive, so we expect the hatchback model will be equally entertaining. Performance and fuel economy numbers will be released closer to its on-sale date.

Six airbags — including curtain airbags — come standard. Every Yaris also offers a low-speed pre-collision safety system, which detects obstacles in the road, warns the driver if a collision is imminent, and automatically applies the brakes if needed.

While Toyota made the previous Yaris in France, the new model will be manufactured by Mazda in Mexico. Pricing information hasn’t been published yet, but the model should start in the vicinity of $16,500. When it arrives in showrooms, the 2020 Toyota Yaris will compete in a shrinking segment of the market against the Honda Fit and the Kia Rio. Buyers will have two trim levels called LE and XLE, respectively, to choose from.

Don't Miss

Truck, yeah! Tesla is using its electric Semi to deliver cars in California
2020 Kia Telluride
Product Review

Go ahead, try to fill it up. The Kia Telluride splices SUV size with car reflexes

The 2020 Kia Telluride takes aim at the midsize SUV segment with a mix of rugged practicality and high-tech features. Does it have what it takes to conquer the class leaders?
Posted By Byron Hurd
intel nvidia self driving car technology dispute mobileye cabin
Cars

Intel claims Nvidia copied its self-driving car strategy

Intel recently railed against competitor Nvidia for allegedly copying its self-driving technology. Intel says Nvida's “Safety Force Field” is cribbed from it's "Responsibility Sensitive Safety" paper published in 2017.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
passport scooter sharing pilot program blog image
Cars

Passport, Lime, and three cities collaborate on micro-mobility pilot program

Micro-mobility platform developer Passport and electric scooter company Lime partnered with city officials in Charlotte, Detroit, and Omaha to announce a pilot program for last-mile urban transportation options.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Kia Mohave Masterpiece concept
Cars

Kia’s latest SUV concept sports a grille worthy of Hannibal Lecter

The Kia Mohave Masterpiece concept is a large SUV that, according to Kia, was designed with off-roading in mind. Will it enter production alongside Kia's other big SUV, the eight-seat Telluride?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft trails Uber in popularity, but it just beat its rival to Wall Street

While Lyft is not as popular as Uber, it just beat its rival to Wall Street by becoming a publicly traded company. It started trading on March 29, and it's worth approximately $24 billion, which is more than investors expected.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2020 range rover evoque review ranger feat
Product Review

Range Rover’s all-new Evoque gets a big upgrade without losing its soul

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has been redesigned from a clean sheet of paper. A new chassis, a new tech-packed interior, and a new mild hybrid drivetrain make the compact Evoque even more of a Range Rover than it was before.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Midsize truck face-off: Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma

The midsize pickup segment in America is thriving once again thanks to new entries from Chevrolet, Ford, and now Jeep. Here is how the 2020 Jeep Gladiator compares to the Ford Ranger, the Toyota Tacoma, and the Chevrolet Colorado.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Product Review

When it's not crawling over rocks, the Jeep Gladiator can haul them

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has generated lots of hype, but is a pickup truck based on the Wrangler really a good idea? Find out how the Gladiator stacks up against other midsize trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Jeep will sell a limited-edition Gladiator pickup online for one day only

Jeep introduced the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition
Cars

Future Jaguar Land Rover models could help stop the spread of superbugs

A concept from Jaguar Land Rover proposes using the ventilation systems in its future vehicles to neutralize pathogens and stop the spread of bacteria and harmful viruses including the cold, flu, and potential superbugs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Mobile

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools’ Day 2019

Is there a funnier day than April 1? If there is, we'd like to see it, because we need a laugh. In the meantime, April Fools' Day will have to do, and here are the best jokes online for 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Volvo XC40
Cars

The compact XC40 crossover will kick off Volvo’s electric-car push

The Volvo XC40 will get an electric powertrain option, according to a new report. The electric version will be unveiled later this year, and go on sale in 2020. The XC40 will be the Volvo brand's first mass-market electric car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Stanford Audi TTS
Cars

Stanford wants to teach its autonomous race cars to learn from their past

Researchers at Stanford are working on a new way to control self-driving cars. It leverages A.I. to help driverless prototypes plan their next move by analyzing data generated by the situations they have previously encountered.
Posted By Ronan Glon