This popular car jump starter is 86% off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
AVAPOW 6000A Car Jump Starter
Avapow

There’s nothing worse than being needed to go somewhere and having to deal with a dead battery, especially if you weren’t expecting any sort of fault or problem. Fixing that issue can also be a problem since you’ll need to call for help from a friend or neighbor or something like AAA. Luckily, car starters have become pretty powerful in recent years, so even if you have a truck or an RV, you can start a dead battery relatively easily. One great example is the Avapow 6000A car jump starter, which has an excellent Black Friday deal from Walmart, knocking it down to $86 from $144.

Why you should buy the AVAPOW 6000A Car Jump Starter

As the name might suggest, the Avapow 6000A has a massive 6000A peak current, which means it’s suitable for everything from trucks to tractors, so it’s a very versatile tool, and it’s even had upgraded jumper cable to handle those currents. It’s also a pretty smart system since it has eight layers of safety protocols to ensure you don’t accidentally fry a battery or yourself trying to jump-start, and even the jumper cables have safety indicators on them, which is a great design choice.

Besides just being a jump starter, the AVAPOW 6000A has a 32,000 mAh capacity, which not only means it can handle big tasks but also that you can use it as a form of backup battery. It comes with two USB output ports so that you can charge your phone, tablet, e-reader, or really anything that can charge off a USB cable like that. There’s also a really bright LED light on the side of it, which you can use as either a torch or set it to either the strobe or SOS mode if you’re stuck out somewhere and need help.

The AVAPOW 6000A acts as much as a portable power station as it does a car jump starter, making it a versatile tool to have in your trunk, especially with the deal from Walmart knocking it down to $86. Be sure to also check out the wider Walmart Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals for a few more options as well.

