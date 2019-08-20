Share

Cadillac brought in some heavy hitters to make a commercial for its 2020 XT6 crossover. General Motors’ luxury brand hired brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), to direct the ad. The Russo Brothers directed the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as the second and third Captain America movies.

The Cadillac commercial doesn’t feature any superheroes (Audi seems to be the favorite brand of the MCU). Titled “Crew Ready,” the commercial aims to show how the three-row XT6 is the best vehicle for your crew. It depicts different groups of people walking in slow motion (what, you and your friends never do that?) toward the XT6, getting in, and driving away, while Diplo’s “Welcome to the Party” plays in the background.

The XT6 is an important new model for Cadillac. The brand spent years building sports sedans in an attempt to compete with German luxury brands, but in the meantime, buyer tastes shifted. Crossovers are now the hottest commodity, and Cadillac found itself with a big gap in its lineup.

Cadillac built the XT6 to slot between the XT5 and the Escalade, as well as lure affluent parents away from established competitors like the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90, as well as the Lexus RX350L and upcoming Lincoln Aviator. To do that, Cadillac equipped the XT6 with high-quality interior materials, a tall roof that affords a spacious third row, and a Sport model with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. But Cadillac left out Super Cruise, the sophisticated driver-assist system currently available only on the CT6 sedan. The only available engine in the XT6 is a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is on sale now, with a base price of $53,690. Cadillac has a few other new models in the pipeline, including the CT5 and CT4 sedans, as well as V-Series performance versions of those cars. Further down the road, Cadillac will also launch its first all-electric car (GM has said Cadillac will become its lead brand for electric cars, but additional models haven’t been announced). We wonder who Cadillac will get to direct the commercials for those cars?