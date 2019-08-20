Cars

The directors of Avengers: Endgame have made a commercial for Cadillac’s XT6

Stephen Edelstein
By

Cadillac brought in some heavy hitters to make a commercial for its 2020 XT6 crossover. General Motors’ luxury brand hired brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), to direct the ad. The Russo Brothers directed the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as the second and third Captain America movies.

The Cadillac commercial doesn’t feature any superheroes (Audi seems to be the favorite brand of the MCU). Titled “Crew Ready,” the commercial aims to show how the three-row XT6 is the best vehicle for your crew. It depicts different groups of people walking in slow motion (what, you and your friends never do that?) toward the XT6, getting in, and driving away, while Diplo’s “Welcome to the Party” plays in the background.

The XT6 is an important new model for Cadillac. The brand spent years building sports sedans in an attempt to compete with German luxury brands, but in the meantime, buyer tastes shifted. Crossovers are now the hottest commodity, and Cadillac found itself with a big gap in its lineup.

Cadillac built the XT6 to slot between the XT5 and the Escalade, as well as lure affluent parents away from established competitors like the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90, as well as the Lexus RX350L and upcoming Lincoln Aviator. To do that, Cadillac equipped the XT6 with high-quality interior materials, a tall roof that affords a spacious third row, and a Sport model with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. But Cadillac left out Super Cruise, the sophisticated driver-assist system currently available only on the CT6 sedan. The only available engine in the XT6 is a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is on sale now, with a base price of $53,690. Cadillac has a few other new models in the pipeline, including the CT5 and CT4 sedans, as well as V-Series performance versions of those cars. Further down the road, Cadillac will also launch its first all-electric car (GM has said Cadillac will become its lead brand for electric cars, but additional models haven’t been announced). We wonder who Cadillac will get to direct the commercials for those cars?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable
Up Next

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert
2018 Infiniti QX80
Cars

Infiniti will take on BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its own crossover coupe

Launching in 2020, the Infiniti QX55 will be a crossover coupe similar to models that have proven successful for BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Infiniti said the QX55 will have styling influenced by its early 2000s FX.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
most reliable cars 2019 Ford Fusion Energi
Cars

The most reliable cars of 2019

We all dread the thought of our car turning into a money pit, but choosing a dependable vehicle from the start can help us rack up countless care-free miles. Here, we've rounded up some of the most reliable cars available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 audi e tron earns iihs top safety pick
Cars

2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn top IIHS safety rating

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating. But the IIHS hasn't tested the Audi's two main rivals -- the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 lexus lc 500 inspiration series 2019 monterey car week
Cars

2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is a ready-made collectible

Six-figure luxury coupes aren't exactly a common sight on the road, but the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series will be among the rarest of the rare. Just 100 of these green machines will be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

Discover the engineering Easter eggs in the new 2020 Ford Explorer

The 2020 Ford Explorer received a ground-up overhaul, with major changes that include a new hybrid powertrain option. But even the engineering details of the new Explorer are worth checking out.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
acura type s concept 2019 monterey car week dt pebble 2
Cars

Type S concept marks the return of sportier Acura models

Not seen since 2008, the Acura Type S once signified the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. Acura will revive Type S with a concept car debuting at Monterey Car Week, followed by two new production models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
beach to baja dune buggies make news from vw id concept mcqueens manx 10102
Cars

Beach to Baja: Dune buggies in the news, from VW ID concept to McQueen’s Manx

It was a big week for dune buggies. VW revealed an electric concept vehicle, the ID. BUGGY. Steve McQueen's Thomas Crown Affair buggy is headed to auction. Glickenhaus revealed the Baja Boot, a street-legal Baja-racing-capable dune buggy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Cars

Starman on Tesla Roadster makes first orbit around sun, braces for loneliness

Starman and his Tesla Roadster, sent by SpaceX to outer space last year, have completed their first orbit around the sun. The people on Earth may be able to catch a glimpse of the cherry-red electric vehicle on November 2020.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the ray paves way to future wattway road
Cars

France’s first-ever solar panel road appears to have some serious issues

France launched its first-ever solar road to much fanfare in 2016, partly in an effort to discover if the technology provided a viable route to greener highways. Recent reports, however, suggest it has some serious issues.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
general motors and volkswagen ignore hybrids to focus on electric cars 2019 chevrlet volt
Cars

General Motors and Volkswagen are ignoring hybrids to go full electric

GM and VW are done spending money on hybrids, according to a new report. The two massive automakers will direct funds to electric cars instead. Both companies are confident that all-electric power is the future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
Cars

Mercedes downsizes its plug-in hybrid tech with the new A250e sedan, hatchback

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. Dubbed the A250e, the compact plug-in is set to go on sale in Europe in both sedan and hatchback forms. Mercedes hasn't confirmed U.S. sales plans.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford looking to recruit gamers for its first ever esports racing team gets serious about gaming launches motor teams compete
Cars

Ford is looking to recruit gamers for its first-ever esports racing team

Ford is getting into esports in a big way with the launch of its own racing team, called Fordzilla. The automaker is planning to start recruiting for national teams at the Gamescom gaming event in Germany this week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway ninebots electric scooter drives to a charging station by itself ninebot
Cars

You could soon see electric scooters driving themselves to charging stations

It might not be too long before electric scooters used by companies like Bird and Lime begin driving themselves to charging stations rather than having to be collected by a team of people at the end of the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg