Cadillac XT4 will get Super Cruise driver-assist tech, but not right away

Under the right conditions, Cadillac’s Super Cruise system is capable of piloting a car down stretches of highway with little intervention from the human being behind the wheel. But Super Cruise is only available on Cadillac’s flagship sedan, the CT6, and it looks like the General Motors luxury brand is taking its time adding the system to other models.

At the 2018 New York Auto Show, Cadillac unveiled its new XT4 small SUV, and the big question was whether the latest Cadillac will get Super Cruise. The answer is no, for now, Cadillac officials told Motor Authority, but they said Super Cruise will be added as an option on the XT4 at an unspecified later date.

Cadillac spokesman Donny Nordlicht confirmed to the website that Super Cruise won’t be available on the XT4 when the new model launches later this year. Johan de Nysschen, the automaker’s president, cited the cost of the system as a barrier, but said it would be added later.

“Super Cruise will eventually make it into XT4,” de Nysschen said. “It’s part of what we do.”

Cadillac currently charges $5,000 for Super Cruise on the CT6, although the system is bundled with Magnetic Ride Control suspension and four-wheel steering. To get Super Cruise, buyers need to select the second-priciest trim level — Premium Luxury — which starts at $66,290. The CT6 itself is one of Cadillac’s most expensive models, so it’s admittedly a stretch for Cadillac to offer Super Cruise on the XT4 at current prices.

The XT4 was developed as an entry-level model to attract new, younger buyers to Cadillac. It will start at $35,790 when it hits U.S. showrooms this fall. But it still makes sense for Cadillac to offer Super Cruise on the XT4 eventually.

Given the amount of money General Motors has invested in developing Super Cruise, and the system’s long gestation period (it was first discussed in 2012), it would be odd for Cadillac to limit availability to one model. That would make it harder for GM to get a return on its investment, and put Cadillac at a disadvantage against rival automakers that allow technology to trickle down more freely through their lineups. It also means that, for now, customers will have to shell out more money for Super Cruise.