New York 2018: What we expect to see from Cadillac, Subaru, Toyota, and VW

Share

Major auto shows in New York and Geneva compete for the industry’s attention during the month of March. It’s like March Madness with cars instead of basketball teams. We recently brought you all of the action from what has gone down as one of the most action-packed Geneva shows in recent memory. Armed with a camera, a laptop, and a notebook, we’re gearing up to do it all over again in the Big Apple on March 28 and 29.

New York normally stands out as a tweener show; it’s not as truck-focused as Detroit and it’s not as luxury-oriented as Los Angeles, though there have been surprises from both ends of the spectrum in the past. Here are the major new car debuts we’re looking forward to seeing this week in New York from brands like Cadillac, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Though born in Detroit, Cadillac now calls Manhattan home. It will travel to the New York show with an updated version of the CT6 in tow. This isn’t a frivolous mid-cycle update that brings two additional paint colors and new-look lights. It’s a far-reaching overhaul centered around a brand-new, Cadillac-specific 4.2-liter V8 engine fed with a pair of turbochargers. It delivers up to 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque in the top-spec V-Sport model.

Cadillac also gave the CT6, its flagship sedan, an up-to-date design inspired by the Escala concept. Inside, the model is available with the Super Cruise system, a truly hands-off driver assistance feature developed for freeway use. Buyers can also order a five-watt wireless charger, Cadillac’s trick Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt features, and cloud-connected navigation that provides real-time traffic information. In other words, the CT6 has brawn and brains.

Cadillac will also introduce the first-ever XT4 in New York. It’s an entry-level crossover that will compete in the same segment as the BMW X1 and the Volvo XC40, among other models.

2019 Nissan Altima

Nissan likes New York. It introduced the current-generation Altima at the 2012 edition of the show, and it will stage the debut of the all-new 2019 model this year. The company’s teaser sketch depicts a design-led model with a look inspired by the Maxima (which also made its debut in New York) and the V-Motion 2.0 concept. Importantly, the sedan will receive the semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist technology ushered in by the second-generation Leaf last year. It won’t be fully autonomous, but it will boast features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-start and lane-keeping assist.

2019 Subaru Forester

Subaru’s brand-new 2019 Forester will break cover in New York. We haven’t seen it yet, and we’ll have to wait a little while longer because Subaru wants to keep information about it under wraps until the last minute in a bid to preserve an element of surprise. Spy shots taken over the past few months suggest the crossover’s overall dimensions and proportions won’t change much, but its front end will borrow styling cues from the seven-seater Ascent unveiled last year. The sheet metal will hide a modular platform shared with the Impreza and developed with electrification in mind. Though Subaru likely won’t offer a hybrid Forester from the get-go, it’s safe to bet the model is in the cards.

The next-generation RAV4 isn’t the only new Toyota we’ll see at the New York auto show. The Japanese company announced plans to introduce the 2019 Corolla Hatch, a four-door model developed in Europe to replace the Corolla iM (formerly known as a Scion). It’s aimed at well-known compacts like the Chevrolet Cruze, the Volkswagen Golf, and the Honda Civic.

Designers drew inspiration from bigger models like the Camry and the Avalon as they penned a front end with extra-long lights and an extra-wide grille embedded into the lower bumper. The rear end receives a similar treatment. The big news inside is contained in the eight-inch touch screen on the dashboard. The Corolla Hatch stands proud as one of the first Toyota models offered with Apple CarPlay. It also gains Amazon Alexa integration, iPod connectivity, voice recognition, Bluetooth audio streaming, and Wi-Fi — even on the base model.

Volkswagen opened a new chapter in its history when it launched the Atlas, a seven-seater SUV made for Americans, by Americans. The first of several Atlas off-shoots will be a shorter model with space for five passengers. Volkswagen stresses the SUV we’ll see in New York is merely a concept, but we know it’s already well on its way to production behind the scenes. Production will kick off in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before the end of the year.

Industry trade journal Automotive News reports the firm’s second concept will take the form of a lifestyle-oriented, Atlas-derived truck built on the modular MQB platform. That means it will use unibody construction instead of the body-on-frame layout found under popular pickups like the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500. Think of it as Volkswagen’s answer to the Honda Ridgeline. It’s too early to tell whether the design study will reach production, but it stands a fighting chance if it’s well received by the public and the press in New York.

The rest

The list of debuts planned for the New York show also includes the 2019 Ford Fusion, which receives a handful of minor updates for the upcoming model year in a bid to remain relevant in a fast-declining segment. Lincoln will preview an Explorer-based crossover that will resurrect the Aviator nameplate, Acura will introduce the production version of the RDX prototype we saw in Detroit last January, and Mercedes-Benz will give its two-door C-Class variants the same updates as the four-door model. That’s not all; there are a couple of surprises we can’t tell you about until they’re announced on the show floor. Stay tuned.