The coolest police cars from around the world

Police departments save money by purchasing cars in bulk; it’s like going to Costco. This partially explains why the venerable Ford Crown Victoria faithfully served nearly every American law enforcement agency for decades. Cops sometimes think outside of the box, however, either because they need to — a Crown Vic won’t catch a Dodge Viper doing 140 miles per hour — or simply because they want to try something else.

Here are some of the most exotic, most unexpected, and coolest police cars used around the world.

Australia: Kia Stinger GT

coolest police cars australian de 5

For decades, Australian police officers relied on V8-powered, rear-wheel drive Holden and Ford sedans to patrol the nation’s immense network of roads. These cars were powerful, comfortable, and well-suited to Australia’s unique landscape because they were designed and built locally. Production of the Ford Falcon and the Holden Commodore ended in 2017, however, leaving police officers without their go-to patrol car.

The state of Queensland purchased 50 examples of the Kia Stinger GT with a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine to gradually replace the Falcons and Commodores. Representatives for the police force noted the Stinger GT is the first foreign patrol car the department has ever purchased.

Austria: Porsche 911

Porsche 911 Austrian police

The Austrian police department received a 911 patrol car from Porsche in 2017. It was the latest in a long line of 911s used to catch drivers who speed across Austria. Before reporting for police duty, the coupe received the traditional blue and red livery worn by more down-to-earth Austrian police cars, an in-car radio system, and, of course, flashing blue lights. The police department has since returned the 911, but watch out if you’re planning on driving fast in Austria. We wouldn’t be surprised if the all-new 911 joins the Austrian fleet sooner or later.

Dubai: Exotics galore

dubai police goes green with a bmw i8 fleet 004

The Dubai Police Force runs a fleet of exotic cars that wouldn’t look out of place in a rap video. The list includes an Aston-Martin One-77, a Bentley Bentayga, a BMW i8 (pictured), a Bugatti Veyron, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Lamborghini Aventador, at least two McLarens, and even a Porsche 918 Spyder. Bugatti’s 1,500-horsepower Chiron isn’t part of the fleet… yet.

There’s a catch, though: They’re not all catching bad guys. Most of the high-horsepower police cars in the Dubai fleet are deployed in touristic areas, and they’re more show than go.

France: Renault Megane RS

Renault Megane RS Gendarmerie

The French Gendarmerie’s high-speed intervention unit operated a fleet of Renault Megane RS hot hatches for years. The Megane RS was up to the task of chasing speedsters at triple-digit speeds, because it boasted a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered between 250 and 275 horsepower depending on the variant. It could reach a top speed of 158 mph.

In 2017, the Gendarmerie announced it would gradually retire its fleet of hot-rodded Meganes because they were simply too expensive to keep running. French police officers began using some of the high-performance cars seized from criminals to catch speeding motorists. They’re free, which is a huge plus.

Germany: Brabus CLS Rocket

Brabus CLS Rocket Polizei

In 2006, German authorities launched a program named Tune it Safe to raise awareness about the safe and legal ways to modify a car. World-famous Mercedes-Benz tuner Brabus helped promote the program and its message by turning a first-generation CLS into a hot rod in police livery. Called CLS Rocket, it received a 730-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that sent it to a top speed of 225 mph. Sadly, only a single example was ever built.

