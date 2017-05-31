STI finally gets its hands on the Subaru BRZ … but what’s under the hood?

Why it matters to you Every car STI touches turns into a sharp, driver-focused machine built with racing DNA. Now, it's the BRZ's turn.

Subaru’s American division is preparing to release a hotter version of the BRZ tuned by STI, its in-house performance division. Fans will need to contain their excitement, because the model isn’t scheduled to make its full debut until June 8.

A teaser image published on the Japanese company’s official Twitter account reveals the BRZ STI receives a massive wing made out of carbon fiber … and it leaves the rest to the imagination. What a tease.

It’s not too far-fetched to speculate the body kit also includes a model-specific bumpers on both ends and side skirts. The BRZ STI Performance concept shown at the 2015 edition of the New York Auto Show previewed one way Subaru could give its only two-door model a muscular, race-inspired look. It even showed up in patent images a few months after its introduction, fueling rumors that it was heading for production sooner or later.

The fact that the spoiler is made out of carbon fiber suggests engineers have put the BRZ on a diet. Chassis tuning is one of the STI’s areas of expertise, so it’s safe to bet the BRZ receives comprehensive brake, suspension, and steering upgrades that make it even sharper to drive. The big questions is whether the go-fast add-ons will be complemented by more grunt.

Currently, the BRZ is only available with a 2.0-liter flat-four engine that makes 205 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 156 pound-feet of torque at 6,400 rpm. Fans have been clamoring for an engine that packs a meaner punch since the BRZ hit the market a couple of years ago, but Subaru has always been reluctant to move forward with the project.

For the sake of speculation: Imagine a feather-light, kitted-out BRZ with the WRX STI’s 305-horsepower turbocharged flat-four. A 100-horsepower bump would definitely warrant an extra-large spoiler like the one prominently featured in Subaru’s teaser shot. Of course, we won’t know for sure until the BRZ STI breaks cover on June 8.