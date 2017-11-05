Tesla’s latest software update lets you tell your car to take a chill pill

Why it matters to you The frequent software updates allow Tesla to respond quickly to consumer suggestions and add new safety features.

If you’re a car fan, you’ve likely heard about Tesla’s “Ludicrous” feature. If you’ve ever driven (or ridden in) higher-end Tesla models, you might have actually experienced it. Just as it promises, the optimal performance mode bumps the acceleration past the “Insane” level to provide neck-snapping acceleration. With the electric motor providing immediate torque, the Model S can hit 60 mph from a dead stop in only 2.5 seconds, which rivals many supercars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But what do you do when you’re picking up your mother-in-law at the airport, or driving the kids to soccer practice? For those times when you don’t need the instant acceleration, the latest software update offers an option for a more sedate journey.

Electrek has all the details on the new “Chill” mode from the 2017.44 update release notes: “You can now choose between two acceleration options in your vehicle: Chill and Standard. Chill makes acceleration more gradual — ideal for smoother driving and a gentler ride for your passengers.” To activate it, go to the Driving settings and toggle the Accelleration mode to Chill.

The other new feature in the update was actually suggested by a Tesla driver on Twitter.

Good point. We will add that to all cars in one of the upcoming software releases. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2017

Enhancing the existing driver profile information, the new feature lets you enter and exit the vehicle more easily by moving the seat and steering wheel. You can restore the most recent driver profile when you get into the car by tapping the brake pedal. “If your keyfob is linked to your driver profile, the seat and steering wheel adjust accordingly,” the update notes. “As always, you can restore your profile by selecting it from the list.”

“Chill” mode is one of many promised updates coming in the next few months. Tesla’s regular over-the-air software updates are not immediate, they’re rolled out gradually, so it may take some time for the entire Tesla fleet to be updated.

Recent updates have featured improvements to the Autopilot feature, media player customization, a Homelink upgrade, the introduction of voice commands, and protection against overheating in the interior of the vehicle.

Some software updates even include cool Easter eggs that lie in wait to be discovered by drivers after release.