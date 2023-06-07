There are a ton of gaming laptop deals all going on at Dell right now with some big discounts on highly-sought after Alienware laptops. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a new gaming rig, this is an ideal time to save big. Unlike laptop deals, these are all squarely focused on ensuring you get the best gaming performance while you play. Here’s a look at some of the highlights. Remember — they’re unlikely to stick around for long.

Alienware x14 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,500

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop is well-priced for anyone who wants a sweet laptop geared towards gaming without spending a fortune. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The Star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card paired with a 14-inch full HD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Regarded as the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, it’s super slim while still packing in an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system and a great battery life, as well as USB-C charging ports. Even its keyboard is better than most with a 1.2mm key-travel experience and N-key rollover capabilities.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop — $1,700, was $2,000

Another part of the world’s thinnest 14-inch range but more powerful, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It also offers 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, quick charging, and Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology. For a sleek yet powerful laptop that’s future-proofed, this is the ideal purchase to make.

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop — $1,900, was $2,650

Powerful yet stylish, the Alienware m17 R5 has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a huge 32GB of memory. We’re always pleased to see a growing amount of gaming laptops offer 32GB of memory as that’s great for better gaming performance. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage to ensure you won’t run out of room. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card proves invaluable for gaming time and it’s teamed up with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a bordering on excessive 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. As always, you get exceptional cooling from Alienware, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, along with the option to overclock via Alienware Command Center.

Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop — $2,200, was $3,200

The thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x15 R2 is a powerful system. It uses a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been useful but it’s certainly going to pack a punch with performance. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure it looks and sounds great, while advanced cooling keeps everything running smoothly. A highly responsive keyboard with RGB led lighting, N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting, and 1.5mm key travel is the icing on the cake.

Alienware m16 gaming laptop — $3,000, was $3,450

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy today, the Alienware m16 has all the latest technology. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card which is teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. If you want unrivaled gaming performance, this is a great option to pursue if you can afford it. Even its keyboard is exceptional with a larger touchpad than most and one-zone RGB as standard.

