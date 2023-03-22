It feels like we keep seeing laptop deals and gaming PC deals from Alienware and Dell, and that’s because we kind of are. Fortunately, as the maker of some great setups, such sales are always worth checking out. Here’s a look at the latest great deals including some deep discounts on popular gaming laptops and the latest in gaming desktop technology.

Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC (RX 6600XT) — $1,000, was $1,760

Ideal for anyone looking for a stylish gaming desktop that also packs a decent punch for the price, the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is a reliable option. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT which should keep you up to date with many of the latest games. To play some games like Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to tweak the detail level a little but that’s to be expected at this price. You still gain a good gaming desktop with a great case which means you can easily upgrade it without the need for tools.

Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060) — $1,300, was $1,700

Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch Intel-based laptop, the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop is a reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands at the moment. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM to help with performance levels. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 3ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync support, and a 165Hz refresh rate to annihilate the risk of motion blur. Excellent cooling technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support round off this well-designed gaming laptop.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC (RTX 3060) — $1,400, was $2,270

Alienware’s first Cryo-Tech enabled desktop, the Alienware Aurora R13 certainly keeps things cool. It has a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM will appeal to any gamers, especially combined with the Intel Core i9 processor when we often see the i7 feature here. It looks good too with its improved thermal design keeping things cool but also quiet no matter how long you play for. It’s sure to look good in your gaming den.

Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC (RTX 3080) — $1,500, was $2,450

Packing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor is a smart move for the Alienware Aurora R14 which also offers up 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is always great to see with more games than ever taking up a lot of room on hard drives. The highlight is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. It ensures whatever you play is going to look fantastic here. As with other Aurora desktops, the chassis offers extra internal volume and a tool-less design but we’re not counting on you needing to upgrade too soon here. It’s even quieter than earlier models.

Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3070 Ti) — $1,800, was $2,400

Likely to be one of the best gaming laptops for many situations, the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop sports plenty of powerful hardware. It’s Alienware’s highest-powered AMD-based 15-inch laptop with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX under the hood. Alongside that is a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. 32GB of memory should future-proof this system for a little while. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card to power your games and provide you with plenty of detail level options. A 15.6-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution looks great, as helped by a 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. With great cooling technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and a sweet look, this is a great gaming laptop for most people.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC (RTX 4090) — $3,300, was $4,230

For the ultimate gaming system right now, you need the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Easily one of the best gaming desktops you could buy today, it’s overkill for some but a fantastic investment for others. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13900F processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card packing a huge 24GB of dedicated VRAM. An improvement over the 30-series, this is ideal for the serious gamer out there. The case looks great too with vastly improved airflow over previous models so that the latest hardware doesn’t overheat. If you need the latest cutting-edge technology to play on, this is your solution.

