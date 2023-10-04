 Skip to main content
Alienware sale heavily discounts gaming laptops and gaming PCs

Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.
There’s a huge Alienware sale going on at the moment over at Dell making it the prime place to check out the latest gaming PC deals along with some great gaming laptop deals. If you’ve been planning to buy a new gaming rig soon, this is your chance to do so while saving some extra cash. With so many different options available, it’s a smart move to click the button below and see what’s there for yourself. However, if you need some guidance or a quick heads up on what kind of deals are there, read on while we take you through some great options.

What to shop for in the Alienware sale

The cheapest Alienware deal is an instantly appealing one. You can buy the for $1,600 with another $150 taken off when you apply the promo code SAVE150. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. As you’d expect from an Alienware laptop, there’s also a great 14-inch QHD+ screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 3ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. It’s sure to rival many of the best gaming laptops around as assisted by the fact it’s the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop.

Alternatively, if you want a gaming desktop, consider the for $1,800. It looks super stylish and has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so the latest games will run great. An efficient cooling system means it’s quiet as well while keeping everything nice and cool. It’s an appealing option for anyone considering one of the best gaming PCs.

Want one of the most powerful gaming laptops around? Consider the for $2,700 with an extra $350 off when you use the code SAVE350 so you pay $2,350. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor paired up with a massive 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Another highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. One surprising highlight is its screen. It has a huge 18-inch QHD+ panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 3ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. There’s also 100% DCI-P3 color support. This is a truly premium gaming laptop in every way.

The Alienware sale is a fantastic place to look for great gaming laptops and gaming PC deals right now. We’ve only pointed out a few of the deals you can snap up at the moment so click the link below to see the full breadth of the sale to see what appeals most to you and your budget.

